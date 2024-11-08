Advertisement

Athiya Shetty Pregnancy: Athiya Shetty Is All Set To Be The Chicest Cool Mom-To-Be

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are ready to welcome their baby in 2025 and we know they're already among the chicest parents-to-be out there

Athiya Shetty Pregnancy: Athiya Shetty Is All Set To Be The Chicest Cool Mom-To-Be
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul announce the pregnancy of their first child

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul recently made headlines with the exciting news of their first pregnancy. They shared their joy with fans on social media. As one of Bollywood's most stylish couples, they have often been in the spotlight not only for their love story but also for their enviable fashion sense. Each appearance sparks admiration from fashion lovers whether they're Bollywood or cricket fans. To celebrate this milestone in their lives, let's revisit some of their most memorable style moments that have solidified Athiya's status as one of India's most fashionable celebrities.

Athiya and Rahul tied the knot in a dreamy wedding in 2023, and their wedding day attire reflected their refined yet contemporary taste. Athiya's blush pink bridal lehenga, intricately embroidered and accessorised with minimalistic jewellery, was a refreshing departure from traditional bright bridal colours. Rahul complemented her in a coordinating ivory sherwani with subtle gold detailing, embodying the grace and elegance that define their style as a couple.

KL Rahul and Athiya's style extends beyond formal events, often showing their relaxed yet chic off-duty fashion. The two are frequently spotted in coordinated loungewear or laid-back outfits, from oversized sweatshirts and sleek joggers to bohemian-inspired looks that channel comfort and style. Whether on a casual outing or on vacation, they seem to make even the simplest looks appear runway-ready.

She is also known for her tasteful choices when it comes to traditional attire. One memorable moment was during a Diwali celebration when Athiya wore a beautiful red saree with minimal jewellery, letting the outfit shine on its own. Rahul looked equally dapper in a complementing kurta and jacket, showing that their love for traditional attire is as timeless as their bond.

Their pregnancy announcement brings a new chapter to their lives with the likes of other first-time Bollywood parents like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on the side.

