Like KL Rahul And Athiya Shetty, Bookmark These 5 Romantic Destinations To Visit With Your Partner When In Milan

From fashion to travel, one can always count on KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty for inspiration. Recently, the couple enjoyed their time vacationing in Milan. Posting the video on social media, KL Rahul shared glimpses of their time in Milan. In the video, we can see both Kl and Athiya enjoying the “hidden gems” of the city. Just like Kl and Athiya, if you too are planning a romantic trip to Milan, then we have listed some of the best romantic places to visit there. Take a look.

Romantic Places To Visit In Milan With Your Partner

The Terraces Of The Duomo (Milan Cathedral)

If you wish to go out with your partner somewhere that looks a little like the top of Milan, then this is one of the most picturesque spots. The Duomo offers an unmatched and surreal view, framed by the majesty of its 135 spires. One can get there by stairs or by elevator, with the last entry allowed around sunset.

Piazza dei Mercanti (Merchants Square)

This is one of the most romantic spots in the city. This piazza, with its rectangular layout, originated in the 12th century. A unique thing about this spot is that the person standing at the opposite angle can clearly hear every word you say. If you wish to express your love to your partner, this is an ideal spot.

Navigli

Navigli is a vibrant neighbourhood in Milan. It is famous for its twin canals and lively atmosphere. If you and your partner love to explore, then this street is lined with various art galleries and vintage stores. Visitors can explore the flea market and the monthly Mercatone dell'Antiquariato here for some unique antique finds.

Brera Botanical Garden

This is one of the most beautiful gardens in Milan. This couple-friendly secluded garden is filled with centuries-old trees and flowerbeds. This place makes a great spot to relax and take in the beauty of nature.

Villa Reale

This is another must-visit place for romantic partners. Villa Reale is a neoclassical palace and museum for modern art in Milan. The palace is surrounded by gardens and art exhibits. This unique historical attraction is an ideal destination for couples to spend some peaceful, enriching time together.

Planning a couple trip to Milan? Bookmark these must-visit places there.

