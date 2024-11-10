Mom-To-Be Athiya Shetty Powers Through In A Pleated White Rimzim Dadu Pantsuit

Mommy-to-be Athiya Shetty is a style maven, and her back-to-back stylistic choices are proof. The actress added another trendsetting moment in her style diaries. Soon after announcing her pregnancy with husband and cricketer Kl Rahul, the stat attended an event in New Delhi. The star looked phenomenal as she slipped into a custom-made Rimzim Dadu pant suit. The custom version of a menswear look from Rimzim Dadu's latest couture collection, Stucco. Her ivory pant suit came with a tailored ivory jacket featuring a shawl lapel extending down the front to create a faux scarf moment. The full sleeved jacket also had padded shoulders and a deep V neckline with sequin and bead embroidery all over it. She wore the blazer with matching pants that had a high-dose waist and a floor-grazing flared length. Adding some pop of colour to her ivory look, she accessorised her look with cerulean blue stone earrings. She also added statement rings and white stilettos to finish off her look.

For her makeup, the star went was a flawless bade, blush on the cheeks, lots of highlighter, feathered brows, pink eyes, mascara-coated lashes, glossy lips, and not to forget that pregnancy glow added more charm to her look. She teamed her look by tying her hair in a sleek bun, looking like a boss babe.

Athiya Shetty's power dressing never fails to impress us, and we can't wait to see more of such classy looks.

