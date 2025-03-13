Alongside KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty Embraces Her Baby Bump Most Stylishly In A Knitted Dress

Athiya Shetty has often very elegantly integrated the most timeless looks into her fashion lookbooks.

And her maternity fashion is no different. Athiya and KL Rahul's maternity shoot pictures are only meant to impress.

Recently, the actress posted an array of pictures in which she was seen flawlessly embracing her baby bump most adorably alongside her husband KL Rahul. In the first slide, the couple can be seen posing in chic casuals. While Athiya opted for a chic knitted buttercup yellow dress, KL Rahul chose a chic white t-shirt to keep it casually chic.

Athiya's casual aesthetic looked perfect in another picture too. The actress opted for a baggy white shirt paired with straight fit, loose denims. Her bare minimal makeup and open tresses perfected the look.

In another picture, the couple once again left us awestruck with their fabulous choice of fits. Athiya looked stunning in a beautiful off-shoulder dress that came with a flattering figure-grazing fit. KL Rahul kept it chic with a classic t-shirt paired with denim jacket and denims.

