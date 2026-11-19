A manager's response to an employee who had to work beyond her scheduled shift has sparked a discussion about workplace culture and what makes someone a good leader. Dhimahi Jain, who works in the European (EU) region, shared her experience in a post on X. She said her shift usually ends at 10:30 pm, but she had to work until 1 am recently because of an urgent task.

While employees often receive a simple thank you for putting in extra hours, Jain's manager went a step further. Instead of just acknowledging the effort, the manager told the team they could log in later the following day to compensate for the additional hours they had worked.

She added that this was the kind of consideration employees needed from their managers, rather than just a verbal expression of gratitude after getting the work done. Calling herself lucky to have a good manager, Jain highlighted how small gestures can make a difference to employees.

Sharing the exchange, Jain wrote, "Most managers would simply say, "Thank you for your help" and falana dhimkana. My manager simply said, "Thank you, guys. You can log in later tomorrow (today), and we'll compensate for these extra hours." I mean, THIS is what we need from managers. Not just a mere thank you after getting the work done, but actual consideration for the extra time and effort employees put in. Lucky to have a good manager!"

See the post here:

Her post has struck a chord because it raises a bigger question about workplace culture: should employees' time and effort be recognised, especially when they are asked to work beyond office hours? While deadlines and urgent work are part of most jobs, employees also want managers who respect personal time and work-life balance.