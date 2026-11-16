Sonia Gandhi Explains Why She Chose To Write Memoir

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi unveiled her memoir 'Belonging: A Journey of Love' at an official ceremony in New Delhi on Monday evening. Speaking at the launch, Gandhi said that she chose to write the book to set the record straight about her family amid "unreal stories" woven around them.

"One reason I chose to write the book was because so much has been said about my family, mother-in-law, husband, son, daughter, and myself; and most of it is unreal. It has really nothing to do with the way we are. Stories are woven around you, untruths are woven around you, and hurtful things are said which are nowhere near the truth. And I thought, well, perhaps this was a way of bringing out my feelings, what I know of my family and maybe people will be open to listening to my story too," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

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'Belonging' hit the stands on November 10, with more than 200,000 copies to be sold in less than a week, becoming one of the fastest-selling debut works and memoirs.

Explaining the book's title, she added, "When you are an outsider, you have this feeling of not being like them, and you have this feeling of always being watched, and not doing it right. So, this, the effort to be accepted and to finally belong."

Speaking about the book, she also drew a parallel to how women find it challenging to adjust to the homes of their husbands after marriage.

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"I feel it's the case of so many girls in India. When they marry and enter their in-laws' home, they have to adjust to their ways. I feel it may have been more difficult for me, because I came from a completely different culture, social and cultural environment. But for Indian girls, it's probably as difficult. They have to work very hard to be accepted. So, that's why, Belonging," she said.

On the warm reception from readers, Gandhi said she was overwhelmed by the love of the people, and that some criticisms were nasty, while some were genuine.

Besides her children, MPs Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, chief ministers Hemant Soren, Omar Abdullah, DK Shivakumar and Vijay, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attended the launch.

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BJP leader Amarinder Singh, who was formerly with the Congress, was also present.

Gandhi also spoke about her "magical romance" with her husband Rajiv Gandhi. They were introduced by a friend in Cambridge. She recalled her father was very strict and even gave her a return ticket in case their marriage didn't work.

"Of course, I never went back. I did, but not then," she added.