Opinion | Sonia Gandhi, And The Weight Of The Things Left Unsaid

In one of Sonia Gandhi's early conversations with eminent Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan (better known to Gen Z as Amitabh Bachchan's father), who along with his wife, Teji Bachchan, were appointed her guardians and mentors when she first arrived in India as Rajiv Gandhi's shy soon-to-be-bride, he told her, "You must know, Sonia beti (child), that in this country it is not what you are that counts, it is what people think you to be."

His words would come back to haunt her again and again as she embarked on her long and difficult journey to learn to love her adopted country, first as the daughter-in-law of a prime minister and India's foremost political dynasty and later as a political leader in her own right who has earned a place in history as the Congress party's longest serving president.

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Her crowning achievement was to defeat a rising BJP in 2004 and lead the Congress to power for two successive terms as head of a coalition government.

Yet, through it all, as Sonia Gandhi's memoir Belonging: A Journey Of Love, reveals she was constantly tormented by self-doubt and a feeling that she had to keep proving her Indianness, especially after she braced herself to plunge into the harsh, unforgiving world of politics. It took her time and several heartbreaks, including the loss of her first child, for the feeling of belonging to consume her fully. Realisation first dawned when she was asked to renounce her Italian citizenship after Rajiv Gandhi entered politics in 1981 upon his brother Sanjay's sudden death in an air crash.

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She did it willingly because, as she writes, "I didn't relate to the way of life (in Italy) anymore. My family and friends were here. I had adopted Indian ways in my food and dress habits and in my way of thinking. I was to all intents and purposes Indian..."

Indeed, she had taken to wearing saris, which she carries with elegance, and as she admits with disarming candour, she also preferred arhar dal cooked Kashmiri style, a staple in the Gandhi household and now hers, to European food which tasted bland to a palate now accustomed to India's strong spices.

It is unfortunate that our political milieu never showed her the grace she deserves for immersing herself so deeply in the culture, traditions and politics of an alien land. While the BJP continues even today a campaign branding her variously as "videshi bahu", unIndian, and a Vatican plant among other epithets which at times degenerate into coarse language, Sonia Gandhi recalls sadly that sections of the Congress too harboured doubts about her although she had been party president since 1998.

First there was that unhappy episode in 1999 with the Sharad Pawar-P A Sangma-Tariq Anwar trio questioning her "foreign origins". All three were expelled.

But unease persisted and rumblings surfaced again at the 2003 Shimla conclave, which was called to plan the campaign for the general election next year. She was deeply hurt by whispers questioning her suitability to lead the fight against the towering personality of then prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee. "My foreignness again!" she thought to herself.

Nevertheless, she steeled herself and shut down the whispers with an uncharacteristic display of assertiveness. It was her duty as Congress president to head the campaign and she was open to alliances with other parties to defeat the BJP, she told the assembled party leaders, thus marking the start of a new and unfamiliar era for the Congress, that of coalition politics.

Perhaps she drew courage from Indira Gandhi's accounts of her own early years as Congress president when she was taunted as 'goongi gudiya' (mute doll) and had to face cruel attacks from opposition parties in Parliament. Sonia Gandhi recollects that her mother-in-law confided how terrified she had been. "Yet she strived to put up a calm and composed front - feeling tongue-tied, words refusing to come out, her high-pitched voice compounding her embarrassment," she writes.

The memoir is a compelling read, not just because Sonia Gandhi offers an insider's view of the tumultuous events of our times but even more also because of the thumbnail portraits she sketches in rich detail of leading political figures, especially Indira Gandhi.

For someone famously known as a reticent, private person, she is remarkably forthcoming in the anecdotes she recalls from her life in the Gandhi household. In the process, she offers rare insights into Indira Gandhi's personality, which could be forbidding and imperious but also warm and loving.

She recalls her shock at seeing a staff member standing in a corner because he had forgotten to remind her mother-in-law of an important appointment. Or after a particularly harrowing day in Parliament, Indira Gandhi angrily pushing her food thaali away with such force that it landed on the other side of the long dining table.

It must have been bewildering to reconcile these flashes of temper and authoritarian behaviour with the softer side of Indira Gandhi, which she saw the very first time they met in London. Sonia Gandhi was so overcome with nerves that she burst into tears as soon as she walked into the room. Indira Gandhi immediately embraced her and comforted her. "Don't be afraid Sonia, I'm human, I too was once young and in love - I understand you perfectly well," her future mother-in-law told her lovingly.

In contrast to the frankness with which she writes about her early years in India, Sonia Gandhi reverts back to her characteristic reticence in the later chapters in which she recounts her political journey. While she is surprisingly candid in her observations about Indira Gandhi, Sanjay Gandhi (who she blames for pushing his mother to impose Emergency) and Maneka Gandhi (with whom she never really got on), she is cautious when writing about the years following Rajiv Gandhi's death when she took the plunge into politics.

For instance, she glosses over the Narasimha Rao years as prime minister although tensions between them are recorded in the public domain. She mentions the demolition of the Babri Masjid in passing as "tragic" although it changed the course of Indian politics.

Similarly, she is silent on the controversies that shadowed her life: her relationship with Italian businessman Ottavio Quattrocchi who was an accused in the Bofors case, the quarrel with Amitabh Bachchan who was her husband's closest childhood friend, the inexplicable resignation and sudden disappearance of Rajiv Gandhi's Doon School friend and defence minister Arun Singh.

Memoirs are necessarily selective. As Sonia Gandhi writes in the prologue, "This is a personal memoir…..my own story."

The story she wants to tell is less to do with the politics of her times, although it forms the framework of the book, and more to do with her transformative journey, almost a rite of passage, from a middle class Italian girl to a woman who will go down in history as one of India's most consequential political leaders. At the age of 79 (she will turn 80 in December), she no longer feels apologetic about her foreign roots. She is Indian in every sense of the term and she wants the world to accept that she belongs here.

(The author is a senior journalist)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author