Five children die by suicide every single week in Delhi. Data from the NCRB-the National Crime Records Bureau-shows that the national capital recorded 1,284 suicide deaths among children below 18 between 2017 and 2021. That is an average of 257 children every year.

In the wake of these grim figures, the Delhi government's proposed Mental Health and Well-Being Policy-Ehsaas-which proposes one counsellor for every 500 students in schools and one for every 100 students in higher education institutions, becomes extremely important and serves as a clear indication of the increasing emphasis on mental health in the educational system.

Mental health experts say the step is more than welcome, though the actual benefit of this will only be seen once follow-ups with children are seamless and consistent.

"Students today are under pressure from a number of fronts: academics, examinations, career options, peer group dynamics and the changing social environment. It is entirely feasible that this pressure could have an impact on their emotional well-being. Having trained counsellors in schools and colleges would provide students with a safe space to talk about their problems and get advice at an early stage. It is equally important that there is awareness amongst students, parents and teachers so that mental health issues are recognised and there is no stigma attached to them. The counsellors would need to be trained to spot the early warning signs of emotional distress and to know when a student would benefit from the services of a specialist. There would have to be a consistent follow-up and a good interface with mental health professionals," says Dr Ajay Dogra, Consultant Psychiatrist, Kailash Hospital.

A challenge that counsellors and schools will face, however, is stigma, say experts. "Unfortunately, due to stigma, fear of judgement and a lack of awareness about mental healthcare, many students do not speak up," says Dr Samant Darshi, Consultant Psychiatrist, Psymate Healthcare & Yatharth Hospitals.

At the same time, the move is significant because it will help in the identification of early warning signs.

"Professional counsellors in educational institutions can help identify early warning signs of emotional disturbances, behavioural changes, anxiety and depression," he added.

"These problems need timely attention because they can affect concentration, academic performance, sleep, self-confidence and social interactions," says Dr Darshi.

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Dr Kriti Anand, Senior Consultant - Psychiatry, Paras Health, says sensitisation is the need of the hour. "Teachers and parents should also be sensitised to recognise changes, persistent sadness, withdrawal or difficulty concentrating. A supportive and confidential approach, combined with professional intervention wherever required, will be essential," she says.

At the launch of the programme, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood said the buck really stops at everyone's doorstep, underscoring that Delhi has become the first city in the country to launch such a policy.

"Every time a student dies by suicide, we seek accountability from the school. But we must also address the larger issue of children's mental health. We often ask children what they are studying or what they want to become, but rarely ask them if they are happy. Their emotional well-being deserves as much attention as their academic development," Sood said.

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