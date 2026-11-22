A cup of chai rarely stays a cup of chai in winter. It is often accompanied by a biscuit, a namkeen or something fried, and before long, the day's eating habits begin to look different. Many people also notice that they are hungrier between meals or less inclined to eat lighter foods.

There is a physiological reason why cold weather affects the body, though the connection between falling temperatures and increased appetite is less straightforward than it is often made out to be. Your eating habits during winter are shaped by the body's response to cold, changes in activity, sleep and, quite often, the food you have around.

What happens to the body when temperatures fall?

Maintaining body temperature requires energy. When exposed to cold, the body increases its heat production by shivering, which is the rapid contraction of muscles, and by non-shivering thermogenesis. The latter includes brown adipose tissue, more commonly called brown fat, which burns energy to generate heat.

Studies have shown that cold exposure can increase energy expenditure in humans, and that brown fat is involved in this response. However, the effect varies widely from person to person, and depends on the intensity and duration of the exposure to cold. Simply stepping out on a winter morning does not mean the body will burn substantially more calories through the day.

However, one small study looking at exposure to mild cold did see an increase in energy expenditure, but found no significant difference in hunger or food intake among participants. This is an important distinction. The body may expend more energy keeping warm, but the increase is not necessarily large enough to explain the eating habits or weight changes many people experience through winter.

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The pull of calorie-dense foods

There is another side to winter eating that has less to do with temperature and more to do with what you eat, when you eat and how your routines change. Hot, calorie-dense foods are often more appealing during colder months. Winter in India also means a lot of seasonal preparations like gajar ka halwa and pinni, and also parathas and fried snacks.

There is no such thing as bad food. However, preparations containing generous amounts of ghee, butter, sugar or oil can add considerably to daily calorie intake, particularly when consumed frequently. The occasional indulgence is unlikely to have a significant impact on weight. It is the pattern of eating over several weeks that matters.

Is sleep influencing your appetite?

Shorter daylight hours can impact your sleep patterns and your body's internal clock, which helps control many processes, including appetite. Eating behaviour is also more directly related to sleep . Inadequate sleep has been associated with changes in appetite-regulating hormones such as ghrelin and leptin, and can influence food preferences and the desire to eat.

If sleep has become irregular, meals are being delayed or snacking has increased late at night, these changes may be worth addressing before assuming that the body simply needs more food because it is cold.

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What can you do without giving up winter food?

Rather than cutting out seasonal favourites, pay attention to how meals are put together. A meal containing adequate protein, fibre and complex carbohydrates is generally more satisfying than one consisting largely of refined carbohydrates or fried foods. Dal, eggs, paneer, vegetables, whole grains and legumes can all help make meals more balanced.

Movement also tends to take a hit during winter. If outdoor walks become less appealing, indoor exercise, stretching or short movement breaks during the day can help maintain activity levels. Sleep deserves similar attention.

Winter cravings need not become a cause for concern or guilt. Understanding the difference between the body's physiological response to cold and the changes in routine that accompany the season can help people make more informed food choices, without turning winter into a season of unnecessary dietary restrictions.

(Dr. Niranjan Singh, Additional Director -Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur)

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