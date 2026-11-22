At least 118 people, including a large number of children, fell ill after consuming “chowmein” and “Manchurian” at a local “Madhai Mela” (fair) in Hirri village under Kirnapur police station area in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat, officials said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Saturday evening. The victims began complaining of severe stomach pain and vomiting soon after eating the food.

District Collector Aditya Singh said as many as 118 cases came to his notice, and all those affected were first taken to the Community Health Centre in Kirnapur, where they received primary treatment.

Doctors there referred 45 children and 12 adults to the Balaghat District Hospital due to their deteriorating condition.

These 57 patients were admitted -- the children in the paediatric ward and the adults in the medical ward. All the patients are under monitoring and are now normal.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Shatrughan Singh Dahiya said on Sunday that the condition of all 45 children and 12 adults is stable. All patients are now out of danger.

A special team of doctors is continuously monitoring them, he said.

Of the total affected, 61 people have already been discharged after treatment. District Collector Aditya Singh visited the district hospital early on Sunday morning. He went to the wards, spoke to the sick children and their family members, and inquired about their well-being.

Taking a serious view of the incident, the Collector directed officials to take strict action against the food stall at the fair that sold the contaminated items.

Superintendent of Police Mali Jain also reached the hospital. He interacted with the admitted children and their parents and assured them of full support.

Authorities are investigating the source of the contamination.

Officials have indicated that samples of the food items may be collected for laboratory testing. The incident has sparked concern among local residents about food safety at fairs and public gatherings.

The administration has assured that necessary steps will be taken to prevent such incidents in future and that the health of all remaining patients will continue to be closely monitored.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)