Coffee is a common morning drink worldwide. However, it is much more than a morning pick-me-up beverage. Coffee contains bioactive compounds that can help reduce the risk of several serious health conditions. The health benefits associated with regular, moderate coffee consumption stem primarily from its high concentration of antioxidants, caffeine, and beneficial plant compounds. In an Instagram post, Dr Arrjun Sankaran, a Hyderabad-based Cancer Surgeon, reveals that he drinks coffee every day.

"I am a cancer surgeon, and I drink coffee every day. Big studies link it to a longer life. Here are 5 ways it may help. And 1 way you should never drink it," he wrote in the post.

5 reasons why you should drink coffee every day

1. Lowers liver disease risk

Regular coffee consumption has been linked to a reduced risk of liver diseases, including fatty liver and cirrhosis. Coffee protects the liver by reducing chronic inflammation and preventing the buildup of fat. "49% lower risk of dying from liver disease," Dr Sankaran mentioned in the post.

2. Reduces diabetes risk

Coffee contains powerful polyphenols that improve insulin sensitivity and help the body regulate blood sugar more efficiently. Studies indicate that "drinking one cup of coffee can lower the risk of developing Type-2 diabetes by 8%, 2 cups reduce the risk by 15%, and 3 cups help reduce the risk by 21%."

"Adding sugar cuts the benefit to half," Dr. Sankaran added.

3. Reduces risk of endometrial cancer

Research has shown that women who consume coffee may have a lower risk of endometrial cancer. Coffee's antioxidants protect cells from DNA damage. Furthermore, coffee alters how estrogen is metabolised, effectively reducing circulating levels of free estrogen in the bloodstream. According to studies, heavy-to-moderate coffee reduces endometrial cancer risk by 20% to 29% compared to non-drinkers.

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4. Lowers Parkinson's disease risk

Caffeine and other compounds in coffee have been associated with a decreased risk of Parkinson's disease. It is believed that caffeine may have neuroprotective effects that support brain health. This benefit is uniquely tied to caffeinated coffee. Regular consumption results in a "37% lower risk of Parkinson's risk," the expert mentioned.

5. Results in fewer heart and stroke deaths

The polyphenols in coffee combat oxidative stress and lower chronic inflammation, keeping blood vessels flexible and healthy. Regular consumption is also linked to a lower risk of heart failure and arrhythmias. According to Dr. Sankaran, drinking coffee results in 19% fewer heart and stroke deaths.

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One way you should never drink your coffee for maximum benefits

"Never drink it straight off the stove. Cooler is safer. Above 65 degrees Celsius, hot drinks probably raise food pipe cancer risk. It's the heat, not the coffee," Dr. Sankaran noted.

He also shared 3 coffee rules that you should follow:

Not too hot

Not too sweet

Not too late

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For best results, "Just let it cool first. 2 to 3 small cups a day is fine. Little or no sugar. No coffee after 2 pm," Dr. Sankaran concluded.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.