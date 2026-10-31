Sneezing, Coughing And Breathless After Diwali Cleaning? Doctor Explains Why This Happens And Ways To Prevent It

Diwali cleaning is an annual ritual in many Indian households, with families cleaning every corner of their homes before the festival. From dusting old curtains and cupboards to clearing storerooms and moving furniture, the preparations often involve disturbing months or even years of accumulated dust. However, this seemingly harmless activity can trigger allergic reactions and breathing problems, particularly in people who are sensitive to dust.

Dr Pankti Bhatt Shah, took to Instagram, to highlight how excessive exposure to dust during Diwali cleaning can sometimes lead to serious respiratory complications. She shared the case of a 38-year-old woman who had a history of dust allergy developed sneezing, coughing and severe breathlessness after cleaning her entire house in a single day. Her condition worsened over three days, eventually requiring hospitalisation and oxygen support. The incident highlights why people need to take precautions while cleaning their homes, especially if they have a history of allergies or respiratory problems.

Why Can Diwali Cleaning Trigger Sneezing, Coughing And Breathlessness?

According to the doctor, accumulated household dust contains several particles that can trigger allergic reactions. These include dust mites, fungal spores and other old particles that collect on curtains, cupboards, storage spaces and furniture.

When people clean these areas, the particles become airborne and can enter their respiratory system. For people who are sensitive to dust, this exposure can trigger an allergic response.

The doctor explains that the airways inside the lungs can become inflamed and swollen. This can also lead to increased mucous production, making the breathing passages narrower. As a result, people may experience sneezing, coughing, wheezing and difficulty breathing. The symptoms can become more serious if exposure to dust continues or if an existing allergy is not managed properly.

How Did A Woman End Up In The ICU After Diwali Cleaning?

The doctor shared the case of a 38-year-old woman who had experienced mild dust allergies since childhood. She would occasionally sneeze after exposure to dust, but her symptoms usually improved after taking medication.

However, during Diwali, she decided to complete all her household cleaning in a single day. She dusted old curtains, cleaned the dust accumulated on top of cupboards and cleared her storeroom. She performed all these activities without wearing a mask.

By the end of the day, she started sneezing. The following day, she developed a cough. By the third day, her condition had become significantly worse. She started experiencing wheezing, breathlessness while walking and difficulty sleeping at night because of her symptoms.

When she finally visited the hospital, her oxygen saturation had dropped to 85%. She required hospitalisation, oxygen support and additional medication. The doctors diagnosed her with allergic bronchitis, a condition in which an allergic reaction causes inflammation and narrowing of the airways.

This case shows that dust exposure during household cleaning should not be taken lightly, particularly by people who already have allergies.

Ways To Prevent Allergies And Breathing Problems During Diwali Cleaning

The doctor recommends taking a few precautions to reduce exposure to dust and prevent respiratory complications.

1. Wear an N95 mask while cleaning

One of the most important precautions is wearing a mask. The doctor specifically recommends using an N95 mask while cleaning dusty areas of the house. This can help reduce the inhalation of airborne dust particles and other allergens.

2. Avoid cleaning the entire house in one day

Trying to complete all household cleaning in a single day can expose you to a large amount of dust within a short period. Instead, divide the work over several days. Clean one section of the house at a time rather than disturbing dust from every corner in one go. This can help limit prolonged exposure to allergens.

3. Use a wet cloth

Dry sweeping can cause accumulated dust to become airborne, increasing the chances of inhaling it. The doctor recommends using a wet cloth to clean surfaces instead. This helps collect dust rather than spreading it into the surrounding air. A vacuum cleaner can also be used as an alternative.

4. Speak to your doctor about allergy medication

People who already experience dust allergies should consult their doctor before starting intensive household cleaning.The doctor suggests discussing allergy medication in advance so that existing symptoms can be managed well. However, medication should only be taken as advised by a doctor.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.