Delhi Air Quality Dips Further: How Smog Can Trigger Redness, Dryness And Itching In Your Eyes

As air pollution levels rise, smog can do more than irritate the throat and affect breathing. Exposure to polluted air can also cause redness, dryness, itching and excessive watering of the eyes. These symptoms may become more noticeable when pollution levels remain high for several days, particularly among people who already have dry eyes or eye allergies.

Smog contains a mixture of fine particulate matter, smoke and gases released by vehicles, industries and other sources. These pollutants can irritate the ocular surface, the delicate outer layer of the eye, and interfere with the tear film that keeps the eyes moist and comfortable. Recognising the symptoms early and taking simple precautions can help reduce discomfort and protect eye health.

How Does Smog Affect Your Eyes?

The eyes are directly exposed to the surrounding environment, making them vulnerable to airborne pollutants. Fine particles such as PM2.5 and PM10, along with gases such as nitrogen dioxide and ozone, can irritate the ocular surface and contribute to inflammation.

The tear film plays an important role in keeping the eyes lubricated, washing away particles and maintaining clear vision. When pollution disrupts this protective layer, tears may evaporate more quickly, leaving the eyes feeling dry, gritty or uncomfortable. Some people may also experience redness, burning, itching and excessive watering.

Research has linked exposure to air pollution with an increased occurrence of ocular surface symptoms. People with pre-existing dry eye disease or allergic eye conditions may experience greater discomfort during periods of poor air quality.

Common Eye Symptoms to Watch For

The effects of smog on the eyes can vary depending on the level of exposure and an individual's sensitivity. Some common symptoms include:

Redness: Irritation and inflammation can cause the small blood vessels on the surface of the eyes to become more prominent.

Irritation and inflammation can cause the small blood vessels on the surface of the eyes to become more prominent. Dryness and a gritty sensation: Disruption of the tear film can make the eyes feel dry, as though dust or sand is trapped inside them.

Disruption of the tear film can make the eyes feel dry, as though dust or sand is trapped inside them. Itching and burning: Airborne irritants may trigger inflammation and worsen existing eye allergies.

Airborne irritants may trigger inflammation and worsen existing eye allergies. Excessive watering: The eyes may produce additional tears in response to irritation, even when the underlying problem is dryness.

The eyes may produce additional tears in response to irritation, even when the underlying problem is dryness. Blurred vision: An unstable tear film can cause temporary fluctuations in vision, particularly during activities such as reading or using digital screens.

These symptoms do not always indicate pollution-related irritation. Allergies, infections and other eye conditions can cause similar problems, so persistent or severe symptoms should not be ignored.

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Who Is More Vulnerable to Pollution-Related Eye Problems?

Although anyone can experience eye irritation during periods of heavy smog, certain groups may be more susceptible. People with dry eye disease or allergic conjunctivitis may notice a worsening of their symptoms when exposed to polluted air. Contact lens users may also experience increased discomfort because particles and irritants can accumulate around the lenses and aggravate the ocular surface.

Older adults may require additional precautions, particularly during prolonged periods of poor air quality. People who spend several hours outdoors, including traffic personnel, delivery workers and outdoor labourers, may experience greater exposure to airborne pollutants.

Those who work in air-conditioned environments may also experience dryness because indoor conditions can contribute to tear evaporation. When combined with outdoor pollution, these factors may worsen eye discomfort.

Can Smog Cause Long-Term Damage to Eye Health?

Occasional exposure to polluted air may cause temporary irritation that improves after leaving the polluted environment. However, repeated or prolonged exposure has been associated with ocular surface inflammation and other eye health concerns.

Persistent irritation can worsen existing dry eye symptoms and affect everyday activities such as reading, working on a computer or driving. People who repeatedly experience redness, burning or a gritty sensation should not assume that these symptoms are simply a seasonal effect.

The long-term effects of air pollution on individual eye health can vary depending on exposure, underlying conditions and other environmental factors. More importantly, persistent symptoms need proper evaluation to identify the cause and determine the appropriate treatment.

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How Can You Protect Your Eyes During Smoggy Weather?

Reducing exposure to polluted air is one of the most useful steps to protect the eyes. A few practical measures can help minimise irritation.

Limit outdoor exposure: Check local air quality reports and reduce unnecessary outdoor activities when pollution levels are high.

Check local air quality reports and reduce unnecessary outdoor activities when pollution levels are high. Wear protective glasses: Wraparound glasses or sunglasses can help reduce direct exposure to dust and airborne particles, although they do not filter all pollutants.

Wraparound glasses or sunglasses can help reduce direct exposure to dust and airborne particles, although they do not filter all pollutants. Avoid rubbing your eyes: Rubbing can worsen irritation and potentially damage the delicate surface of the eye.

Rubbing can worsen irritation and potentially damage the delicate surface of the eye. Use lubricating eye drops when appropriate: Preservative-free artificial tears may help relieve dryness. Consult an eye specialist if you are unsure which drops to use.

Preservative-free artificial tears may help relieve dryness. Consult an eye specialist if you are unsure which drops to use. Maintain contact lens hygiene: Keep lenses clean and follow recommended wearing schedules. If your eyes become irritated, remove the lenses and seek advice if symptoms persist.

Keep lenses clean and follow recommended wearing schedules. If your eyes become irritated, remove the lenses and seek advice if symptoms persist. Keep indoor air cleaner: Close windows when outdoor pollution is high, where practical, and consider using an appropriately sized air purifier.

Close windows when outdoor pollution is high, where practical, and consider using an appropriately sized air purifier. Wash your face and eyelids gently: This can help remove surface dust and pollutants. Avoid putting homemade solutions or unprescribed substances into the eyes.

Avoid using antibiotic, steroid or redness-relief eye drops without medical advice. The appropriate treatment depends on the cause of the symptoms.

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When Should You Consult an Eye Specialist?

Mild irritation may improve after exposure to pollution is reduced. However, persistent redness, itching, dryness or watering warrants an eye examination, particularly if the symptoms keep returning. Seek prompt medical attention if you experience significant eye pain, sensitivity to light, marked swelling, thick discharge or blurred vision that does not clear. Sudden loss of vision requires emergency medical assessment. These symptoms may indicate a condition other than simple pollution-related irritation, and delaying treatment could worsen the problem.

(By Dr. Mallikarjun M H, Chief Medical Officer, Sankara Eye Hospital, Shimoga)

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