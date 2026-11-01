Eye Cancer: When Common Eye Problems Hide Something Serious

Red eyes, blurred vision, persistent irritation or a small spot on the eye are common complaints that many people tend to overlook. In most cases, these symptoms are caused by relatively minor conditions such as allergies, dry eyes or infections. However, when certain symptoms persist, worsen or are accompanied by unusual changes in the appearance of the eye, they may require further evaluation to rule out more serious conditions, including eye cancer. Eye cancer is a rare condition that develops when abnormal cells grow uncontrollably in or around the eye. Some types may not cause noticeable symptoms in the early stages and can be detected during a routine eye examination. Understanding the warning signs and knowing when to consult an ophthalmologist can help ensure timely diagnosis and treatment.

What Is Eye Cancer?

Eye cancer refers to cancers that develop in the eyeball or the tissues surrounding it. One of the main types in adults is ocular melanoma, which develops in pigment-producing cells, most commonly in the middle layer of the eye called the uvea. Other types include cancers affecting the conjunctiva, eyelids and tissues around the eye.

Retinoblastoma is another type of eye cancer that primarily affects young children. It develops in the retina, the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye. Although eye cancer is uncommon, certain forms can threaten vision and may spread to other parts of the body if not diagnosed and treated appropriately. Not all unusual eye symptoms indicate cancer. However, persistent or unexplained changes should not be dismissed without a proper examination.

Common Eye Problems That Should Not Be Ignored

Some warning signs of eye cancer can resemble symptoms of everyday eye conditions. The important distinction is whether the symptoms persist, progress or occur alongside other unusual changes.

1. Persistent redness or irritation

Redness is commonly associated with dry eyes, allergies or conjunctivitis. However, redness or irritation that does not improve, keeps returning or is accompanied by an unusual growth on the eye should be evaluated by an eye specialist. Persistent redness alone does not mean a person has cancer, but unexplained changes deserve attention.

2. Blurred or distorted vision

Temporary blurred vision can result from dry eyes, refractive errors or prolonged screen use. However, persistent blurring, distortion or a gradual reduction in vision in one eye may indicate a more serious underlying problem. Some eye tumours can affect vision depending on their location and size.

3. Dark spots on the eye

A new dark spot on the coloured part of the eye, called the iris, or a pigmented patch on the surface of the eye should be examined, particularly if it appears to be growing or changing in appearance. Some spots are harmless, but changes in their size, shape or colour need professional assessment.

4. New floaters or flashes of light

Floaters are small spots, threads or squiggly shapes that appear to drift across the field of vision. They are often associated with changes in the eye's vitreous gel, particularly with ageing. However, new or increasing floaters and flashes can sometimes indicate retinal problems or, less commonly, an eye tumour. A sudden increase in floaters, flashes or a curtain-like shadow across the vision requires urgent eye assessment.

5. A lump on the eyelid that does not heal

Most eyelid lumps are caused by benign conditions such as styes or cysts. However, a lump that continues to grow, repeatedly returns, develops an ulcer or causes loss of nearby eyelashes should be examined. Certain eyelid cancers can resemble common eyelid infections or growths.

6. Changes in the position or appearance of the eye

Bulging of one eye, a change in how the eye moves or an unexplained change in the pupil's shape may sometimes be associated with a growth inside or around the eye. These changes require prompt medical evaluation, particularly when they develop without an obvious explanation.

Can Eye Cancer Develop Without Symptoms?

Yes. Some forms of eye cancer, particularly ocular melanoma developing inside the eye, may not cause noticeable symptoms during their early stages. This is partly because the tumour may grow in an area that cannot be seen by looking into a mirror. In some cases, the condition is discovered during a routine comprehensive eye examination, when an ophthalmologist examines the internal structures of the eye. This is one reason regular eye examinations are important, even for people who do not experience obvious vision problems.

Parents should also pay attention to unusual changes in children's eyes. A white reflection in the pupil, particularly when noticed repeatedly in photographs taken with a flash, can be a warning sign of retinoblastoma. It may also have other causes, but it should be evaluated promptly by a doctor.

Who May Be at Risk?

The risk factors for eye cancer vary depending on the type. Ocular melanoma is associated with factors such as older age, certain eye pigmentation characteristics and some pre-existing pigmented lesions. However, the disease can also occur in people without recognised risk factors.

Retinoblastoma is linked to genetic changes that may occur spontaneously or be inherited. Children with a family history of the condition may require specialised assessment and monitoring. Having one or more risk factors does not mean that a person will develop eye cancer. Similarly, the absence of known risk factors does not completely rule it out.

How Is Eye Cancer Diagnosed?

If an eye specialist suspects eye cancer, the evaluation may include a comprehensive eye examination and a dilated examination of the retina and other internal structures. Depending on the findings, the doctor may recommend specialised imaging, such as ocular ultrasound or optical imaging, to assess an abnormal area. Further investigations depend on the suspected cancer type and its location. In some cases, referral to an ocular oncologist, a specialist in cancers affecting the eye, may be necessary. Diagnosis cannot be established based on symptoms alone. An examination helps distinguish suspicious growths from common, non-cancerous eye conditions and guides the next steps.

Can Eye Cancer Be Treated?

Treatment depends on the type, location, size and stage of the tumour, as well as whether it has spread. Depending on the condition, treatment may involve close monitoring of selected small tumours, radiation therapy, laser-based procedures, surgery or other specialised treatments. For children with retinoblastoma, treatment is planned according to the extent of the disease, with the aim of controlling the cancer and preserving vision whenever possible. Early evaluation is important because treatment options and outcomes can depend on how advanced the condition is at diagnosis.

When Should You See an Eye Specialist?

Consult an ophthalmologist if you notice a growing dark spot on the eye, an unexplained eyelid lump that does not heal, persistent irritation, progressive blurred vision or an unusual change in the appearance of the eye. Seek urgent medical attention for sudden vision loss, a sudden increase in floaters or flashes, or a shadow moving across your field of vision. These symptoms can indicate sight-threatening conditions that require immediate assessment, whether or not cancer is suspected.

(By Dr Rajesh R, VR Ocular Oncology, Sankara Eye Hospital, Bangalore)

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