Blocked Nose, Sore Throat? Dietary Changes To Make Immediately During Seasonal Shift

As the season shifts in northern India, temperatures are gradually dropping, signalling the onset of winter. This change often coincides with an increase in pollution levels, a combination that severely stresses the respiratory system. The dense, toxic smog irritates the nasal passages. Simultaneously, the dropping temperature brings cold, dry air that strips the mucous membranes in your nose and throat of their natural moisture. As a result, many individuals experience symptoms such as blocked noses, scratchy sore throats, and persistent dry coughs. To promote health during this seasonal transition, adjusting one's diet can be very beneficial. Here are some dietary changes to consider.

Dietary changes to manage a blocked nose and sore throat during seasonal change

Adjusting your diet can help lubricate your airways, lower systemic inflammation, and reinforce your immune system.

1. Increase consumption of warm foods

Incorporate more warm, cooked foods into your meals. Soups, stews, and herbal teas can soothe the throat and keep you warm.

Drink lukewarm water throughout the day. Integrate herbal teas brewed with tulsi, ginger, and black pepper to soothe inflamed throat tissues.

Avoid ice and cold water, as cold beverages can cause immediate muscle contractions in an already irritated throat.

2. Avoid heavy, fried foods

Deep-fried, processed, or overly sweet foods can increase mucus production and put an extra metabolic burden on your body.

Opt for warm, freshly cooked meals like khichdi, porridge, or stewed vegetables. This keeps your digestive fire stable and helps your body redirect its energy toward immune function.

3. Hydration

Drink plenty of warm fluids, such as herbal teas, warm water with lemon and honey, or broths, to stay hydrated and help relieve sore throat symptoms.

4. Load up on anti-inflammatory spices

Turmeric contains curcumin, a potent anti-inflammatory compound, while garlic has natural antimicrobial properties. Drink warm turmeric milk before bed to reduce throat pain.

You can also try the powerful combination of ginger and honey. Mix a teaspoon of fresh ginger juice with raw honey. It is good for your throat and suppresses cough reflexes.

5. Boost micronutrients with seasonal foods

Include seasonal winter fruits like amla, oranges, and guavas to support immunity.

Consume small portions of soaked almonds and walnuts daily to get healthy fats that help keep the body's internal linings naturally moisturised.

6. Probiotics

Incorporate yogurt or fermented foods into your diet to promote gut health, which is essential for a robust immune system.

By making these dietary adjustments, you can better navigate the challenges brought on by the seasonal shift, helping to maintain your health and well-being during this time.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.