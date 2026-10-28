Diwali Health Risks: 8 Things To Watch Beyond Air Pollution This Festive Season

Diwali is a time for celebrations, family gatherings, elaborate meals and late nights. But the festive season can also bring a range of health concerns that are easy to overlook amid the celebrations. Air pollution from firecrackers is an important concern, particularly in northern India, where October and November often coincide with deteriorating air quality. However, the risks extend well beyond what people breathe.

Burn injuries from firecrackers and diyas, eye injuries caused by flying debris, exposure to loud noise, foodborne illness from improperly stored festive food and sudden changes in diet can all affect health during the celebrations. People with diabetes, heart disease, asthma and other chronic conditions may need to take additional precautions as routines change.

India has also recorded recurring increases in pollution and noise around Diwali in previous years. A study examining Diwali-related burns at an Indian tertiary-care hospital, for instance, documented hundreds of burn injuries over five years, including injuries associated with both firecrackers and diyas.

The aim is not to dampen the festive spirit, but to help families celebrate more safely. Here are eight health issues to be aware of during Diwali, along with practical steps to reduce avoidable risks.

1. Air pollution: Understand AQI, PM2.5 and PM10

Firecrackers release particulate matter and other pollutants that can irritate the respiratory tract and aggravate asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and cardiovascular conditions. Cooler weather, stagnant air, vehicle emissions and other pollution sources can worsen the situation, particularly in Delhi-NCR and the Indo-Gangetic Plain.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) converts measurements of pollutants into a number indicating the level of pollution and its potential health impact. PM2.5 refers to particles 2.5 micrometres or smaller that can penetrate deep into the lungs, while PM10 includes larger particles that can enter the respiratory tract.

What to do: Check the Central Pollution Control Board's AQI dashboard before outdoor activities. Limit strenuous exercise outdoors when pollution is high, avoid firecracker smoke and consider a well-fitting N95 respirator if unavoidable exposure to particulate pollution occurs.

2. Respiratory flare-ups: Asthma and COPD may worsen

Smoke, dust and chemical irritants can trigger coughing, wheezing, chest tightness and breathlessness. People with asthma, COPD and other respiratory conditions may be particularly vulnerable, as can children and older adults.

Even brief exposure to a concentrated plume of firecracker smoke may provoke symptoms in susceptible individuals. Air pollution is not the only trigger: incense burning, cooking and smoke from other burning materials can also contribute to indoor exposure.

What to do: Keep prescribed medication and an asthma action plan accessible. Reduce exposure to smoke, avoid burning incense excessively and seek medical advice if symptoms worsen. Severe breathlessness or significant chest pain requires urgent medical attention.

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3. Eye injuries: Flying debris and chemical irritation

Firecrackers can cause eye injuries ranging from irritation and redness to corneal damage, foreign-body injuries and severe trauma that threatens vision. Smoke and airborne particles may also cause watering, burning and discomfort.

Children are especially vulnerable when they handle fireworks or stand too close to people lighting them. The consequences can be serious even when an injury initially appears minor.

What to do: Maintain a safe distance from fireworks and never allow children to handle them unsupervised. Do not rub an irritated eye. If a chemical or particle enters the eye, gently rinse when appropriate, but do not attempt to remove an embedded object or press on an injured eye. Sudden blurred vision, severe pain or suspected penetrating injury requires immediate emergency care.

4. Burns and fire injuries: Diyas can be dangerous too

Burn injuries are a recurring concern during Diwali. A five-year retrospective study covering 2018-2022 at an Indian tertiary-care hospital recorded 567 burn patients over the three-day period around Diwali. Of the 567 cases, 489 were classified as Diwali-related burns; firecrackers accounted for about 67% of these, while diyas accounted for approximately 33%.

Loose clothing, unattended flames, sparklers and improperly handled fireworks can all lead to injuries.

What to do: Keep diyas away from curtains and other combustible materials. Wear close-fitting cotton clothing rather than loose, flowing garments near flames. For a burn, cool the affected area under cool running water for 20 minutes, remove jewellery or clothing that is not stuck to the skin, and cover it loosely with a clean dressing. Do not apply toothpaste, ghee or ice. Seek medical care for serious burns.

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5. Noise pollution: Loud fireworks can affect hearing and sleep

Firecracker noise can be startling and distressing, particularly for infants, older adults and people sensitive to sudden loud sounds. Very loud, close-range explosions can damage hearing, while repeated noise may interrupt sleep and contribute to stress.

Research examining Diwali celebrations in Delhi has documented increases in ambient noise alongside changes in air quality. Noise exposure is therefore another reason to consider the timing, location and intensity of celebrations.

What to do: Avoid standing close to exploding fireworks and keep children away from loud bursts. Move indoors when noise levels become excessive. Earplugs may reduce some exposure, but they do not make dangerously loud fireworks safe.

6. Foodborne illness: Festive sweets and meals need safe handling

Diwali often involves large quantities of sweets, milk-based desserts, snacks and elaborate meals. Food that is contaminated, handled unhygienically or left unrefrigerated for too long can cause foodborne illness, with symptoms including vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal cramps and fever.

Milk-based sweets and cooked foods can become unsafe if stored at inappropriate temperatures. The risk is not limited to shop-bought mithai; food prepared at home can also become contaminated.

What to do: Buy food from reliable vendors, check freshness and packaging, and refrigerate perishable foods promptly. Avoid leaving cooked dishes out for extended periods, particularly in warm conditions. Wash hands before eating and seek medical attention for severe dehydration, persistent vomiting, bloody diarrhoea or other concerning symptoms.

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7. Blood sugar and digestive problems: Excess can take a toll

Festive eating can mean larger portions, frequent snacking, sugary drinks and sweets consumed throughout the day. For people with diabetes, this can make blood glucose management more difficult. Heavy meals, rich foods and irregular meal timings may also aggravate acidity, bloating and indigestion.

A single sweet does not automatically cause a health problem, but repeated excess and disrupted routines can make existing conditions harder to manage.

What to do: Enjoy sweets in sensible portions, eat balanced meals and stay hydrated. People with diabetes should continue prescribed medication, monitor blood glucose as advised and avoid changing doses without medical guidance. A gentle walk after meals may help, provided air quality and other conditions permit safe outdoor activity.

8. Sleep disruption and stress: Late nights can affect recovery

Late-night celebrations, loud noise, travel, social commitments and irregular routines can shorten sleep. Sleep loss may contribute to fatigue, irritability, reduced concentration and difficulty maintaining usual eating and exercise habits.

People who already have sleep problems or chronic health conditions may find disrupted routines particularly difficult. Alcohol can also impair sleep quality, even when it initially makes a person feel drowsy.

What to do: Try to maintain reasonably consistent sleep and wake times, limit alcohol and avoid excessive caffeine late in the day. Allow time to recover after late-night celebrations, especially before driving or performing tasks that require alertness.

Diwali health risks are not limited to air pollution. Firecracker injuries, burns, eye trauma, excessive noise, foodborne illness and disrupted routines can all turn festive celebrations into avoidable health emergencies.

A few sensible precautions can make a meaningful difference: check the AQI, minimise smoke exposure, handle food safely, protect children from fireworks and flames, and keep chronic health conditions under control. Celebrate in ways that protect both individual health and the well-being of the people around you.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.