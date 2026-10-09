As winter approaches, cough, throat irritation, sneezing, congestion and breathing discomfort become common complaints. But not every winter cough is caused by an infection. In cities with high levels of air pollution, especially during the colder months, poor air quality can irritate the airways and produce symptoms that closely resemble a cold or respiratory infection. Understanding the difference between pollution-related irritation, a viral infection and a more serious respiratory illness can help people avoid unnecessary antibiotics and seek medical care at the right time.

Cough Due To Pollution

Pollution-related cough usually develops because the airways are exposed to irritants such as fine particulate matter, smoke, dust and other pollutants. These particles can enter deep into the respiratory tract and trigger inflammation. A person may experience a dry or irritating cough, throat discomfort, burning sensation in the nose or throat, watery eyes, chest tightness or mild breathlessness. These symptoms may become more noticeable after spending several hours outdoors, travelling through areas with heavy traffic or being exposed to smoke. In many cases, there may be no fever or significant body ache. Symptoms may also improve when the person moves away from polluted air or spends time in a cleaner indoor environment.

Infection-Related Cough

An infection, on the other hand, is more likely when cough is accompanied by symptoms such as fever, chills, marked fatigue, body ache, headache, sore throat or significant nasal congestion. Viral respiratory infections such as the common cold, influenza and other respiratory viruses can spread easily during the winter months. A cough caused by an infection may initially be dry but can later become productive, with mucus or phlegm. However, the colour of mucus alone cannot reliably determine whether an infection is bacterial. Yellow or green mucus does not automatically mean that antibiotics are required.

The timing and progression of symptoms can also provide useful clues. Pollution-related symptoms may fluctuate depending on exposure. Someone may feel relatively comfortable indoors but develop coughing, throat irritation or breathing difficulty after travelling outdoors. An infection generally follows a more predictable course, with symptoms appearing after exposure to an infected person and often progressing over several days. Fever, significant fatigue and body aches are more suggestive of an infection than simple pollution exposure, although symptoms can overlap and no single symptom can provide a definite diagnosis.

Winter Can Also Be A Trigger

Winter air itself can also contribute to respiratory discomfort. Cold, dry air can irritate the lining of the nose and airways, particularly in people with asthma, allergies or other pre-existing respiratory conditions. Pollution can compound this effect. People with asthma may notice increased wheezing, coughing or chest tightness when air quality deteriorates. Similarly, individuals with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or other lung conditions may experience worsening symptoms during periods of poor air quality.

Allergies are another possible explanation for persistent winter symptoms. Allergic rhinitis commonly causes repeated sneezing, an itchy nose, watery eyes and clear nasal discharge. Unlike an infection, allergies usually do not cause fever or significant body aches. Symptoms may continue for weeks or recur whenever a person encounters a particular trigger. Dust, indoor mould, pet allergens and changes in air quality can all contribute.

Warning Signs Of Respiratory Conditions

One of the most important warning signs is difficulty breathing. Mild irritation from pollution may cause temporary discomfort, but persistent or worsening breathlessness should not simply be blamed on poor air quality. Wheezing, chest pain, rapid breathing, coughing up blood, bluish lips, confusion or a significant drop in oxygen saturation require prompt medical assessment. People with asthma, chronic lung disease, heart disease, older adults and young children should be particularly cautious when respiratory symptoms appear.

People should also avoid self-medicating with antibiotics whenever they develop a cough. Most common respiratory infections are viral, and antibiotics do not treat viruses. Unnecessary antibiotic use can cause side effects and contributes to antibiotic resistance. Similarly, cough suppressants, steroids or inhalers should not be started routinely without appropriate medical advice, particularly when symptoms are persistent or recurrent.

Tips To Reduce Respiratory Symptoms

There are practical steps that can reduce winter respiratory symptoms regardless of the underlying cause. During periods of poor air quality, people should reduce prolonged outdoor exertion, particularly near traffic-heavy roads, construction sites and areas with smoke. Keeping windows closed during periods when outdoor pollution is particularly high may help, while adequate ventilation should be maintained when outdoor air quality improves. A properly fitted, high-filtration mask can reduce exposure to airborne particles when outdoor travel is unavoidable. Indoor spaces should also be kept free from cigarette smoke, incense smoke and excessive dust.

Good hand hygiene, avoiding close contact with people who are unwell and staying up to date with recommended vaccinations can reduce the risk of respiratory infections. Adequate hydration can help soothe an irritated throat, while warm fluids may provide temporary relief from cough and throat discomfort. People with allergies or chronic respiratory conditions should continue their prescribed treatment and discuss recurring winter symptoms with their doctor rather than repeatedly treating them as simple infections.

The key message is that a cough does not automatically mean an infection. Pollution, cold air, allergies and respiratory viruses can produce overlapping symptoms, and sometimes more than one factor can be responsible. A person exposed to heavy pollution can also develop a viral infection at the same time. Instead of judging the cause solely by the presence of mucus or the severity of a cough, pay attention to the complete pattern: fever and body aches may point towards infection, symptoms linked to pollution exposure may suggest airway irritation, and recurrent wheezing or breathlessness may indicate an underlying respiratory condition. When symptoms are severe, persistent, worsening or affecting breathing, medical evaluation is important. Identifying the actual trigger is the first step towards choosing the right treatment and protecting lung health throughout the winter.

(By Dr Manisha Mendiratta, Director & Head - Pulmonology, Sarvodaya Hospital, Sector-8, Faridabad)

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