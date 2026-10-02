Maharashtra is witnessing a sharp rise in influenza, with 2,320 H1N1 cases and eight deaths reported between January 1 and September 21, according to state health department data. Pune has reported the highest number of cases among the state's districts and municipal corporations, with 709 cases recorded by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Mumbai follows 626 cases, while Nashik has reported 275 and Nagpur 226. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has recorded 113 cases. Pune rural, meanwhile, has reported no swine flu cases or deaths during the period covered by the data. The rise is notable when compared with previous years. Maharashtra recorded 942 swine flu cases in 2025, 2,351 in 2024 and 1,231 in 2022. Of the 2,320 cases recorded this year, 390 patients were hospitalised and 1,922 were in home isolation at the time of the latest state data. No patient was reported to be on a ventilator. While influenza often causes a self-limiting respiratory illness, it can become serious in some people, particularly older adults and those with underlying health conditions.

What is influenza and what is swine flu?

Influenza is a contagious respiratory infection caused by influenza viruses. Different influenza viruses circulate in the population, and H1N1 is one of the influenza A virus subtypes that can cause seasonal illness. The term "swine flu" became widely used for H1N1 after the 2009 pandemic. Today, H1N1 viruses continue to circulate as part of seasonal influenza. Flu commonly spreads through respiratory droplets and particles released when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. Close contact and contaminated hands or surfaces can also contribute to transmission.

What are the common symptoms?

Influenza can begin suddenly rather than gradually. Common symptoms include:

Fever

Dry cough

Sore throat

Runny or blocked nose

Headache

Body aches

Chills

Fatigue

Recent reports from Pune doctors have similarly described fever, cough, sore throat, body ache, headache, fatigue and chills among patients presenting with influenza. Not everyone with influenza will experience all these symptoms. Some people may have relatively mild illness, while others can develop complications.

Why can influenza become serious?

For most otherwise healthy people, influenza improves with rest, fluids and appropriate medical care. But the infection can sometimes lead to complications involving the lungs and other organs. One important complication is pneumonia. This may develop because of the influenza infection itself or because of a secondary bacterial infection. Doctors in Pune have reported cases in which patients deteriorated after developing secondary infections following influenza, including bacterial and fungal pneumonia. Severe influenza can also cause breathing difficulties and, in serious cases, respiratory failure. This is why a person who initially appears to have a routine flu-like illness should not ignore symptoms that become progressively worse.

Who is more vulnerable to complications?

The risk of severe influenza is higher in certain groups. These include older adults, young children, pregnant women and people with underlying medical conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, chronic lung disease or weakened immunity. In Pune, doctors have particularly highlighted older patients and those with chronic conditions such as diabetes and cardiac disease as groups that may be more likely to progress to pneumonia and require hospitalisation. However, serious complications can occasionally occur even in people without known underlying conditions.

When should you seek medical help?

A high fever or body ache alone does not necessarily mean that influenza is becoming dangerous. However, certain symptoms should prompt medical evaluation. Watch out for:

Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath Persistent or worsening cough Chest pain Persistent high fever Severe weakness or confusion Bluish lips or face Symptoms that improve initially but suddenly worsen Difficulty maintaining adequate fluid intake

In particular, increasing breathlessness or a cough that continues to worsen after the initial flu-like illness should not be ignored.

Why early medical attention matters

Influenza treatment depends on the severity of illness and the individual's risk factors. Antiviral medicines may be recommended for people with suspected or confirmed influenza, particularly those who are at higher risk of complications or who have severe or progressive illness. Doctors in Pune have stressed the importance of timely antiviral treatment when influenza is strongly suspected, rather than assuming that antibiotics are required for every flu-like illness. Antibiotics treat bacterial infections and do not work against influenza viruses. Whether an antiviral is appropriate, and when it should be started, should be decided by a healthcare professional.

Can influenza be prevented?

Vaccination remains an important way of reducing the risk of influenza and its complications. Maharashtra has been providing free, voluntary influenza vaccination to selected high-risk groups, including pregnant women in their second and third trimesters, people with diabetes and hypertension, and healthcare workers. Other preventive measures include avoiding close contact with people who are sick, staying home when unwell, improving ventilation in crowded indoor spaces, covering coughs and sneezes and maintaining hand hygiene.

What does the Pune surge tell us?

The latest figures show that influenza activity is not evenly distributed across Maharashtra. Pune has reported the highest number of cases among districts and municipal corporations, followed by Mumbai, Nashik and Nagpur. Local surveillance and early treatment therefore remain important, particularly as cases rise during the monsoon and post-monsoon period. Recent Pune data has also shown that cases increased sharply during August and September.

The numbers should not be interpreted as meaning that every person with influenza is at high risk. Most people recover without serious complications. The key concern is identifying people who are more vulnerable and recognising warning signs early. Maharashtra has recorded 2,320 swine flu cases and eight deaths between January 1 and September 21, with Pune reporting the highest number of cases among the state's districts and municipal corporations. Influenza can cause fever, cough, sore throat, body ache and fatigue, but in some people it can progress to pneumonia and other serious complications. Older adults, pregnant women, young children and people with conditions such as diabetes or heart and lung disease need particular attention. If flu symptoms are severe, persistent or worsening, especially if breathlessness develops, medical evaluation should not be delayed.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.