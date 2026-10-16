Watching Suresh Raina on a cricket field was always a lesson in agility. The quick reflexes, the explosive movement, the dives and the ability to turn a seemingly impossible catch into a moment of brilliance made him one of India's most exciting fielders. But meeting Suresh and Priyanka Raina recently and speaking to them about fitness and couple goals offered a glimpse into a different side of fitness; one that goes beyond strength, speed and stamina. Cricket has always held a special place in my heart, too. I captained my school cricket team at a time when girls' cricket was still finding its feet. We hardly got opportunities to play, but the idea of girls taking to the field was beginning to take shape. Perhaps that is why meeting Suresh Raina and hearing him talk about fitness beyond the demands of professional cricket felt particularly meaningful to me.

For Suresh, fitness has always been central to performance. What is interesting, however, is his emphasis on the aspects of training that often get overlooked: stretching, flexibility, meditation and breathing. "Fitness is not just about lifting weights or building muscles. You have to work on your flexibility, mobility and breathing as well. Stretching is important because your body needs to move freely. Meditation and breathing help you stay calm and focused," shared Raina.

It is a useful reminder in an age when fitness routines are increasingly measured by how much we lift, how fast we run or how intensely we train. Strength matters, but so does the ability to move well, recover and maintain control over the body. For a cricketer whose game demanded quick changes in direction, explosive movements and exceptional reflexes, agility was never simply a bonus. It was an essential part of performance. The spectacular fielding that all of us remember was built on years of training, hard work and discipline. And that discipline, Raina points out, does not disappear when a sporting career changes direction.

Athletes often speak about the demands of professional sport, but the habits developed during those years can become equally valuable later in life. Training consistently, respecting the body and understanding the importance of recovery are lessons that extend well beyond the playing field.

For Raina, the fundamentals remain relevant whether he is preparing for a workout today or reflecting on the demands of his cricketing years. Fitness is not something that can be switched on when required; it is built through regular effort. His emphasis on stretching and flexibility is particularly relevant for people who spend long hours sitting at desks or who approach exercise with an all-or-nothing mindset. Pushing harder is not always the answer. Sometimes, moving better is just as important.

Breathing and meditation add another dimension. While physical training challenges the body, practices that encourage calm and concentration can help people manage stress and remain more mindful of how they feel. For someone accustomed to the pressure of competitive cricket, that connection between physical and mental readiness is hardly incidental.

For Priyanka, fitness has also been a journey of discovery, with her husband playing an important role in keeping her motivated. She has begun incorporating lifting and strength training into her routine, an important shift in how many women are approaching exercise, moving beyond cardio and weight-loss goals to focus on strength, function and long-term health.

"Having a partner who understands the value of consistent training can make a difference. But exercising together is not just about sharing a workout; it can also mean encouraging each other to try something new, stay accountable and make time for personal well-being. I have started enjoying strength training and actually feel stronger and healthier", shared Priyanka.

For the Rainas, fitness is not limited to their own routines. It is also about the habits they want their children to develop. In a world where screens increasingly compete with outdoor play, physical activity has become a parenting challenge in its own right. Children can spend hours on devices without realising how little they have moved through the day. For parents, encouraging activity means making movement a part of everyday life rather than treating it as another item on a checklist. Priyanka was quick to add, "screens is a big no for our kids, we keep them busy and active so they don't really have time for screens and also when children see their parents prioritising fitness, the message is more powerful than any lecture about the importance of exercise".

Suresh has an interesting aspect on how recovery matters just as much as training whether on the field on gym. Raina spoke about injuries and the role physiotherapists play in helping athletes recover. "It's important to recover well. You need the right guidance, and physiotherapists play a very important role in helping you get back; remember rehabilitation is not simply about waiting for pain to disappear. It involves assessing the injury, rebuilding strength and mobility, restoring function and preparing the athlete to return to activity safely", adds Raina.

Our conversation also turned to entrepreneurship and life beyond cricket. Both Suresh and Priyanka have been building businesses, but Raina was quick to draw a distinction between the two journeys. "Building a cricket career was tougher but Priyanka a leading role in building our child-wellness brand, Maate", shared Suresh.

For Priyanka, building Maate is also deeply personal. As a mother, she understands how overwhelming it can be for parents to navigate the choices they make for their children. "Maate is a brand that comes from my own experience as a mother. When you have children, you become much more conscious of what you give them and the choices you make for their well-being. I wanted to build something that reflects that trust and care," she says.

Beyond business, the Raina's seem to share an understanding that a healthy lifestyle is built through everyday choices. Whether it is motivating each other to work out, making strength training a part of Priyanka's routine, or encouraging their children to stay active, the emphasis is on leading by example. In that sense, they are not just sharing fitness goals; they are building habits together. What stayed with me most about my conversation with Suresh, however, was his emphasis on the things we often overlook when we talk about fitness: stretching, flexibility and breathing. We tend to focus on how much weight we lift, how many calories we burn or how hard we push ourselves. But the ability to move freely, breathe consciously and give the body time to recover deserves just as much attention.

For someone who spent years pushing the limits of performance, that perspective is a reminder that fitness is not always about doing more. It is also about understanding your body, respecting its limits and preparing it to keep moving well. And perhaps that is what makes the Rainas' approach relatable beyond the cricket field. Couple goals need not be about looking fit together or following identical routines. They can be about motivating each other to make healthier choices, staying consistent and creating an environment where the whole family benefits.

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