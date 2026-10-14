Actor Dino Morea recently shared an Instagram story offering a glimpse into his outdoor stretching routine, highlighting how simple daily movement can support fitness, flexibility, and overall well-being with age. Alongside the post, he wrote, "Don't forget to love yourself! Sun, Stretch and Nature! Reset," emphasizing the importance of self-care and reconnecting with nature as part of a healthy lifestyle. At 50, staying active through stretching, walking and strength training can help support mobility, flexibility and overall well-being. While outdoor exercise offers several benefits, exercising in sunlight also raises questions about vitamin D production, the best time to work out and the precautions people should take during hot weather. According to Dr Niraj Kumar, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, ShardaCare - Healthcity, exercising outdoors in sunlight can offer several health benefits when done at the right time and with appropriate precautions. Sunlight exposure helps the body produce vitamin D, a nutrient essential for calcium absorption, bone health and normal muscle function. Maintaining adequate vitamin D levels is particularly important as people age, as bone and muscle health play a crucial role in maintaining mobility and independence.

How Does Exercising In The Sun Benefit Your Health?

Sunlight exposure helps the body produce vitamin D, a nutrient essential for calcium absorption, bone health and normal muscle function. Maintaining adequate vitamin D levels is particularly important as people age, as bone and muscle health play a crucial role in maintaining mobility and independence. "Outdoor stretching and exercise can be an effective way to improve flexibility, joint mobility, muscle function and overall physical well-being. When fitness enthusiasts like Dino Morea, 50, make outdoor workouts part of their routine, it highlights how consistent movement and age-appropriate exercise can help maintain strength and mobility as we grow older," says Dr Dharam Pandey, Physiotherapy, ShardaCare - Healthcity.

However, the amount of vitamin D produced through sunlight varies depending on factors such as skin pigmentation, age, geographical location, time spent outdoors and clothing. Sunlight exposure alone may not always be sufficient to meet an individual's vitamin D requirements.

Outdoor exercise also encourages regular physical activity, which supports cardiovascular health, improves insulin sensitivity and helps manage body weight. Spending time outdoors and maintaining an active routine may also contribute to better mood and sleep.

It is important to remember that the benefits of outdoor exercise come primarily from physical activity. Exercising indoors can provide many of the same fitness benefits without direct sun exposure.

Why Is Stretching Important At 50?

Stretching can help maintain flexibility, joint mobility and muscle function, making everyday movements easier. Regular stretching may also help reduce stiffness, particularly among people who spend long hours sitting at a desk or have relatively sedentary routines. As people grow older, maintaining strength, balance and mobility becomes increasingly important. A combination of stretching, walking, resistance training and balance exercises can help support functional fitness and independence.

Stretching should be performed gradually, without bouncing or forcing a joint beyond its comfortable range of motion. Holding a stretch gently and breathing normally can help make the activity more comfortable. However, stretching alone is not enough to maintain muscle mass or bone strength. Strength training and weight-bearing activities also play an important role in a balanced fitness routine.

What Is The Best Time To Exercise Outdoors?

The ideal time for outdoor exercise depends on the weather, temperature and an individual's health. Early morning can be a practical option because temperatures are often lower than later in the day. "Outdoor exercise should be approached sensibly. Avoid exercising during peak heat, stay hydrated and wear breathable clothing. In Delhi, checking the air quality before heading outdoors is equally important. People with existing medical conditions or persistent joint pain should consult a healthcare professional before starting a new routine. The key is consistency, correct technique and exercising within one's physical limits," Dr Pandey Advises. Wearing lightweight, breathable clothing, drinking adequate fluids and using appropriate sun protection can help reduce the risks associated with outdoor exercise.

It is also important to remember that early morning sunlight does not automatically guarantee adequate vitamin D production. Vitamin D synthesis depends on several factors, and excessive sun exposure should not be encouraged as a way to increase vitamin D levels. People concerned about vitamin D deficiency should discuss testing and supplementation with their doctor rather than relying solely on sunlight.

What Are The Warning Signs To Watch For While Exercising In The Sun?

Although outdoor exercise can be beneficial, excessive heat can put additional stress on the body. Dehydration and heat exhaustion may develop when the body loses more fluid than it takes in or struggles to regulate its temperature. Warning signs can include:

Dizziness or light-headedness

Headache and unusual weakness

Nausea or excessive sweating

Muscle cramps

An unusually rapid heartbeat

If these symptoms develop, stop exercising, move to a cooler place and begin cooling the body. Seek medical help if symptoms persist or worsen. Confusion, fainting, seizures or a very high body temperature can indicate heatstroke, a medical emergency that requires immediate medical attention.

People with heart disease, diabetes, kidney problems or other chronic medical conditions should seek medical advice before beginning a new exercise routine, particularly if they plan to exercise outdoors in hot weather.

How Can You Build An Outdoor Fitness Routine For Healthy Ageing?

A sustainable fitness routine does not have to involve long workouts or intense exercise sessions. The focus should be on regular movement and activities that match an individual's fitness level. A balanced routine can include gentle stretching to improve flexibility, brisk walking to support cardiovascular health, resistance training to maintain muscle strength and balance exercises to support stability. Adults should gradually increase the duration and intensity of physical activity rather than making sudden changes to their routine. Adequate sleep, a balanced diet with sufficient protein and other essential nutrients, and proper hydration are also important for recovery and overall health.

Ultimately, Dino Morea's outdoor stretching routine offers a reminder that staying active can remain an important part of life at any age. However, healthy ageing is not about following a celebrity's fitness routine exactly. It is about finding a sustainable combination of physical activity, nutrition and recovery that supports long-term health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.