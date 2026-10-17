Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a part of her night-time routine. During an appearance with husband Saif Ali Khan on The Great Indian Kapil Show, she said that she rubs ghee on the soles of her feet before going to bed. When the couple was asked about their food habits and youthful appearance, Saif revealed that ghee was a regular part of their household, both in their meals and Kareena's bedtime ritual.

Kareena explained that applying ghee to her feet helps her sleep well. This has highlighted a traditional self-care practice that has been followed in Indian households for generations. According to Ayurveda, massaging the feet with oil or ghee is known as Padabhyanga. The ritual is traditionally associated with relaxation and other health benefits. But, it is important to separate these claims from what evidence actually says. Applying ghee may help moisturise dry skin, while a gentle foot massage can become a relaxing part of a bedtime routine. Here are some reasons why you should consider adding this practice to your night-time routine.

1. May Help You Relax Before Bedtime

A relaxing bedtime routine can make it easier for you to wind down after a hectic day. Gently massaging your feet may help release some of the tension that builds up from standing, walking or sitting for long hours. The gentle pressure and repetitive movements of a foot massage can feel soothing and help you relax before sleeping. Before you sleep, spend a few minutes gently massaging each foot with a small amount of ghee before bed.

2. Helps Moisturise Dry Feet And Cracked Heels

One of the more practical reasons to apply ghee to your feet is that it can help soften dry skin. The soles of the feet undergo constant pressure and friction, which can make the skin rough, especially around the heels. Ghee has fats that can form a protective layer on the skin, helping reduce moisture loss and making dry areas feel softer. People with mildly dry soles or rough heels may find that applying a small amount helps keep their skin moisturised.

3. May Ease Tired Feet

Walking and standing for long periods and wearing uncomfortable footwear can leave your feet feeling tired. A gentle massage may help you feel more comfortable at the end of the day. Massaging the soles can give you temporary relief from tiredness. Use circular movements with your fingers, paying attention to areas that feel tense. Avoid pressing hard on painful spots. The massage itself provides most of the comfort.

4. Can Be A Stress-Relieving Routine

Stress can make it difficult to relax at night. Creating a bedtime routine may help signal the body that it is time to wind down. Taking a few minutes to massage your feet can encourage you to focus on your body and move away from work or other daily concerns. Combine your foot massage with dim lighting, slow breathing and a comfortable sleep environment.

5. May Soothe Dry Or Rough Skin

Dry skin can sometimes feel tight, uncomfortable or irritated. Since ghee is rich in fats, applying a small amount may help soften the skin and reduce that dry feeling. The oily texture can provide lubrication and help the skin retain moisture, particularly when applied to clean, dry feet.

How To Apply Ghee To Your Feet At Night

If you want to try this traditional practice, follow a few simple steps:

Wash your feet with water and dry them thoroughly, including between the toes.

Take a small amount of plain ghee. It does not need to be heated, but you can warm it slightly, and ensure it is not hot.

Gently massage it into the soles and heels for three to five minutes.

If needed, wear clean cotton socks to prevent the ghee from transferring to your bedsheets.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's night-time habit can be a simple way to moisturise dry feet and enjoy a relaxing massage. Ayurveda usually associates foot massage with balancing the body's doshas, including Vata. However, these traditional explanations are not the same as scientific evidence. Better sleep, reduced anxiety and relief from burning feet are not guaranteed benefits of applying ghee on your foot.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.