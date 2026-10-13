Just like your diet and levels of physical activity, sleep is essential for overall health and well-being for several reasons. During sleep, the body undergoes vital processes of repair and recovery, including muscle growth, tissue repair, and hormone regulation. A lack of sleep can lead to various health issues, such as weakened immunity, an increased risk of chronic diseases, weight gain, and poor mental health. Sleep consists of different stages, one of which is Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep. This stage is characterized by the rapid movement of the eyes, increased brain activity, and vivid dreams.

What is REM?

REM sleep is a very critical phase of sleep. It is a unique, highly active stage of sleep, characterised by temporary muscle paralysis and heightened brain activity.

REM sleep first occurs about 90 minutes after falling asleep, and it recurs multiple times throughout the night, getting longer in duration with each cycle.

While your brain activity during other sleep stages slows down, during REM sleep, your brainwaves look very similar to when you are awake.

These cycles lengthen as the night goes on; most of your REM sleep happens in the second half of the night. Healthy adults typically spend 20% to 25% of their total sleep time in this stage.

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Why is REM sleep crucial?

In an Instagram video, Dr. Alok Chopra, a renowned cardiologist, says, "Good quality sleep is not just about the number of hours you spend in bed. It's how well you move your body through its natural sleep cycles. Ideally, you should aim for seven to eight hours in bed with a fixed wake-up time every day."

"Now, during the night, your body moves through different stages: light sleep, deep sleep, REM sleep. REM sleep is when you dream, and it plays a critical role in memory, learning and emotional balance. Roughly 20-25% of your sleep should be in this stage," Dr. Chopra adds.

Benefits of REM:

REM sleep functions as "mental restoration" for your mind. Its primary benefits include:

Memory and learning

REM sleep plays a key role in processing and consolidating memories, helping to retain information learned during the day. It also helps your brain consolidate new information and process motor skills.

Emotional regulation

REM sleep plays a vital role in handling emotional events and everyday stress. Lack of REM sleep can result in mood fluctuations, heightened anxiety, and a greater likelihood of developing depression. It aids in the management of emotions and is associated with improved mood control.

Brain development

Especially in children, REM sleep is essential for the development of the brain and for learning. Research from Harvard Health Publishing shows that insufficient REM sleep is connected to cognitive decline, highlighting that each 1% decrease in REM sleep corresponds with a 9% rise in the risk of dementia.

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How to achieve REM sleep

You cannot force your brain directly into REM sleep, but you can maximise it by improving your overall sleep quality and sleeping long enough for the longer REM cycles to occur late in the night.

1. Maintain a sleep schedule

Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day to regulate your body clock, ensuring smoother transitions into REM cycles.

2. Create a relaxing bedtime routine

Engage in calming activities before bed, such as reading or taking a warm bath, to signal your body that it's time to sleep.

3. Optimise your sleep environment

Keep your bedroom cool, dark, and quiet. Consider using blackout curtains, eye masks, or white noise machines.

4. Prioritise 7-9 hours of sleep

Since REM cycles grow longer toward the morning, cutting your sleep short drastically reduces your total REM window.

5. Limit stimulants

Avoid caffeine and nicotine in the hours leading up to bedtime, as they can disrupt sleep.

6. Manage stress

Practice relaxation techniques such as mindfulness, meditation, or deep breathing exercises to help reduce stress and promote better sleep.

7. Avoid screens before bed

The blue light from phones, tablets, and computers can interfere with the production of melatonin, which is essential for sleep.

By following these habits, you can improve the quantity and quality of your sleep, increasing your chances of experiencing sufficient REM sleep for your overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.