Sleep trackers have become a common part of bedtime routines. Smartwatches, fitness bands and other wearable devices can record sleep duration, resting heart rate, blood oxygen levels and other health indicators while you sleep. For some people, seeing this data can be useful in understanding their sleep habits and making healthier lifestyle choices. But does everyone really need to wear a health tracker to bed? According to Dr Pallav Mishra, Director, Internal Medicine, ShardaCare - Healthcity, wearing a tracker while sleeping is optional for most healthy adults and is not medically necessary. "Wearable health trackers can help monitor sleep duration, resting heart rate and other health indicators, but their readings should be treated as estimates rather than definitive medical measurements," Dr Mishra said.

What Can A Sleep Tracker Tell You?

A wearable can provide useful information about certain patterns. Depending on the device, it may estimate how long you slept, when you went to bed and woke up, changes in resting heart rate and, in some cases, blood oxygen levels. Looking at these measurements over time can be more useful than focusing on one night's data. For instance, consistently sleeping fewer hours or noticing changes in your usual resting heart rate may encourage you to look at factors such as stress, exercise, alcohol intake, illness or changes in your daily routine. Tracking can also motivate some people to maintain a more regular sleep schedule. However, the numbers displayed on a smartwatch should not be treated as a medical report.

Why Your Sleep Score Is Not The Full Picture

One of the biggest limitations of consumer sleep trackers is that they cannot directly measure brain activity. A clinical sleep study, or polysomnography, uses specialised equipment to assess brain waves along with eye movements, muscle activity, breathing and other physiological parameters. Consumer wearables generally estimate sleep stages using signals such as movement and heart rate. This means that estimates of deep sleep and REM sleep may not always accurately reflect what is happening in the brain. So, if your smartwatch tells you that you had a particular amount of deep or REM sleep, it is better to view that number as an estimate rather than an exact measurement.

Should You Worry About One Abnormal Reading?

Wearable devices can occasionally show readings that are different from your usual numbers. A single unusual heart rate or blood oxygen reading does not automatically mean that something is medically wrong. Factors such as movement, how tightly the device is worn, skin contact and the limitations of the device itself can affect readings. "Tracking patterns over time can encourage healthier sleep habits and help users recognise changes in their routine," Dr Mishra said. Therefore, rather than becoming anxious about every fluctuation, users should look at broader trends and pay attention to how they actually feel during the day.

Your Sleep Quality Is More Than A Number

It is easy to become overly focused on achieving a particular sleep score. But getting good-quality sleep is not simply about hitting a target displayed on a screen. For most healthy adults, maintaining a consistent sleep schedule, getting adequate rest and feeling reasonably alert and energetic during the day are more important than chasing an ideal score on a wearable. In some people, constantly checking sleep data can even increase anxiety about sleep. Ironically, worrying about whether you slept "well enough" can make it harder to relax.

When Should You See A Doctor?

A wearable should never be used to rule out a sleep disorder. If you regularly experience excessive daytime sleepiness, loud snoring, gasping or choking during sleep, frequent awakenings or persistent difficulty sleeping, it is worth discussing these symptoms with a doctor, regardless of what your smartwatch says. For example, someone may have symptoms suggestive of a sleep disorder even if their wearable reports an apparently normal sleep duration. Similarly, persistent or concerning changes in heart rate or blood oxygen levels should be discussed with a healthcare professional rather than self-diagnosed using a wearable.

So, Do You Need To Wear One While Sleeping?

For most healthy adults, no, a health tracker is not medically necessary while sleeping. It can be a useful tool if you enjoy monitoring your habits and find the information helpful. The most valuable use is usually identifying broader patterns rather than obsessing over individual readings. Think of a wearable as a tracking tool, not a diagnostic device. It can tell you something about your sleep routine, but it cannot provide the same information as a clinical sleep assessment. Ultimately, a regular sleep schedule, sufficient sleep and how you function during the day remain more important than achieving the "perfect" sleep score.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.