If we want to increase our daily intake of dietary fibre, the easiest thing we do is add more fruits and vegetables to our diet. Be it a bowl of fruits as a snack or extra salad with lunch, we think eating more fruits and vegetables can easily improve our fibre intake.

As per nutritionist Lovneet Batra, our intake may not be enough.

In a new post, the nutritionist speaks about the daily quantity of fruits and vegetables we need to increase our fibre intake. She explains that while vegetables like bottle gourds and cucumbers are incredible for hydration, they do not provide adequate roughage.

One of the easiest ways to increase fibre intake, according to Batra, is consuming isabgol or psyllium husk.

Nutritionist Explains How Isabgol Increases Fibre Intake

Batra says that watermelons or cucumbers can fail to meet our required daily fibre requirements.

"To get just 5 grams of fibre, you would have to chew through 6-7 full cups of diced watermelon or 2.5 large cucumbers (with peel)," she adds.

Isabgol provides an easy alternative. One teaspoon can provide five grams of dietary fibre, as per Batra.

If we compare it with different fruits and vegetables, we need to eat three medium tomatoes, seven-and-a-half cups of chopped lettuce, two cups of chopped pumpkin or six-seven cups of chopped watermelon to get the same amount of fibre.

She says that isabgol also offers several other benefits. It can relieve constipation, regulate bowel movements, and act as a natural probiotic for feeding good gut bacteria.

If the goal is to increase your daily fibre intake, isabgol "can actually prove to be one of the best supplements for you," Batra mentions.

Is Isabgol Alone Effective?

While isabgol has several benefits, it does not mean we should stop eating fruits and vegetables completely, the nutritionist cautions.

Eating fruits and vegetables is non-negotiable for our health. The items are essential sources of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

When it comes to increasing dietary fibre intake, isabgol is an effective alternative to endless bowls of fruits and vegetables, as per Batra.

The supplement should not replace the role of these items in your daily diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.