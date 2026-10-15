Carbohydrates are an important part of our daily diet. They give the body energy, help us stay active and support several everyday functions. However, not all carb-rich foods offer the same nutritional value. While some options are high in calories, oil or added sugar, others provide fibre, vitamins and minerals that help keep us full for longer.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has dropped a post on Instagram highlighting the difference between what she calls "sneaky carbs" and "smart carbs". She shares five easy food swaps that can help people make more informed choices while planning their meals. Here's a breakdown of her suggestions.

5 Food Swaps Suggested By Lovneet Batra

1. Pasta vs Baked Potato

According to Batra, 100 grams of pasta contains around 350 calories, while 100 grams of baked potato has approximately 95 calories.

2. Pizza vs Roti

Two slices of pizza can contain around 570 calories, while two rotis have approximately 150 calories, as per the nutritionist's post.

3. Hakka Noodles vs Boiled Rice

Batra points out that 100 grams of vegetable Hakka noodles can contain around 240 calories, compared with approximately 115 calories in 100 grams of boiled rice

4. Granola vs Oats

Thirty grams of granola contains around 140 calories, while the same quantity of uncooked oats provides approximately 115 calories

5. Veg Tempura Roll vs Vegetable Dim Sums

Four pieces of vegetable tempura roll contain around 190 calories, compared with approximately 110 calories for four vegetable dim sums, according to Batra.

The takeaway is simple: you do not need to cut out carbohydrates to eat better. Paying attention to portion sizes, cooking methods and the nutritional value of your food can help you make smarter everyday choices.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.