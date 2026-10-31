PMS, Bloating Or Painful Periods? Why You Should Look Beyond Hormone-Balancing Supplements

Have you tried one hormone-balancing supplement after another to deal with PMS, bloating or irregular periods? Have you ever tried to understand what is causing your symptoms in the first place?

In an Instagram video, a health creator highlights the importance of looking beyond individual symptoms and paying attention to how hormonal changes, digestion and everyday dietary habits may affect the body.

The video highlights the role of the liver and gut, alongside dietary changes such as increasing fibre intake and eating enough protein.

Often described as the estrogen triangle, this relationship brings attention to how these three organs contribute to hormone production, metabolism and elimination.

What Is the Estrogen Triangle?

The ovaries produce oestrogen, a hormone that plays an important role in regulating the menstrual cycle. The liver helps break down oestrogen so the body can process it, while the gut plays a role in eliminating waste, including hormone metabolites.

These processes are interconnected, which is why liver function, digestive health and bowel habits are relevant to the broader picture of hormonal health.

Can Hormone-Balancing Supplements Help?

Premenstrual syndrome (PMS) can cause a range of physical and emotional symptoms, including cramps, bloating, fatigue, mood changes and food cravings.

While hormonal fluctuations are thought to contribute to PMS, the exact reasons some women experience more severe symptoms are not fully understood.

Should You Take Hormone-Balancing Supplements?

Supplements marketed for hormonal balance may appear to offer a quick solution, but evidence supporting many of these products is limited. Their effectiveness varies, and some may interact with medications.

Instead of repeatedly experimenting with supplements, track your symptoms, note when they occur during your menstrual cycle and consult a healthcare professional if they persist or interfere with daily life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.