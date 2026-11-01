Three Fruit Varieties A Day, No Juicing: Nutritionist Shares Simple Diet Rules

Eating fruits every day is one of the simplest ways to add more nutrition to your diet. Whether you prefer apples, bananas, oranges, papaya or seasonal fruits, they offer a range of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and dietary fibre that support overall health. Fruits can also help satisfy sweet cravings without having to reach for packaged snacks or sugary desserts. However, how you eat fruits and how often you include them in your daily routine also matter.

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal recently dropped a post on Instagram, sharing some simple tips on how to include fruits in your everyday diet. In her post, she highlighted what people should keep doing, what they should change and what they should avoid when it comes to eating fruits.

Here's a breakdown of her recommendations.

1. Keep Eating Whole Fruits Every Day

Agarwal recommends making whole fruits a regular part of your diet. She pointed out that fruits are not just tasty but are also packed with essential vitamins, minerals and fibre. They can be a healthy way to satisfy your sweet cravings while giving your body important nutrients. Instead of depending on packaged snacks, adding a fruit to your daily routine can be a simple way to improve your eating habits.

2. Have Fruits As Mid-Meal Or Pre-Workout Snacks

According to the nutritionist, fruits can be eaten as a mid-meal snack or before a workout, rather than having them with meals. They are easy to carry, require little preparation and can offer a quick source of energy before physical activity.

3. Include Three Different Varieties Of Fruits Daily

Agarwal also recommends eating three varieties of fruits every day. This helps bring more variety to your diet, as different fruits offer different combinations of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. You can mix things up with bananas, apples, oranges, papaya, guava or any seasonal options available to you.

4. Avoid Juicing Fruits

Another important recommendation is to skip fruit juices and eat whole fruits instead. When fruits are juiced, some of their fibre is lost, particularly when the pulp is discarded. Eating whole fruits helps you retain their fibre, which supports digestion and keeps you feeling full for longer.

Including fruits in your everyday diet does not have to be complicated. A little variety and choosing whole fruits over juices can make a difference to your daily nutrition.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.