Yoga May Help Improve Gut Health In Women With PMOS: AIIMS Researchers

Yoga may help improve gut health in women with Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS), earlier known as PCOS, by reducing inflammation, oxidative stress and the harmful effects of stress on the digestive system, according to AIIMS researchers.

In a research paper, they have stated that yoga may help restore the balance of gut bacteria, strengthen the intestinal barrier and improve metabolic and hormonal health in women with the condition. However, they have also stressed that clinical studies are needed to establish the link.

The paper, "Potential Role of Yoga in Cultivating Gut Microbiota Dysbiosis in Polycystic Ovary Syndrome: A Hypothesis," authored by Dr Rima Dada and Dr Deepika Kumari from the Department of Anatomy and Laboratory of Molecular Reproduction at AIIMS, was published in the International Journal of Preventive Medicine.

The PMOS is a hormonal and metabolic disorder associated with insulin resistance, high androgen levels and chronic low-grade inflammation. Besides affecting reproductive health, it can also lead to metabolic, hormonal and psychological disturbances. If not diagnosed and left untreated, it is also associated with cardiovascular disease, fatty liver and even Alzeimers disease.

The authors pointed out that emerging evidence suggests an imbalance in gut bacteria may play a role in the development of PMOS by affecting metabolism, the intestinal barrier, immunity and hormonal regulation.

Changes in the variety of gut bacteria, the substances they produce and the functioning of the intestinal barrier may disrupt the body's ability to maintain metabolic health, they said.

Yoga, which combines physical postures (asanas), controlled breathing (pranayama) and meditation (dhyana), could potentially help address some of these changes through its effects on the body's stress response, hormonal balance and inflammation.

Previous studies have suggested that yoga can improve hormonal and cholesterol profiles, reduce inflammatory substances and stress hormones, improve insulin sensitivity and reduce oxidative stress. It has also been associated with improvements in mitochondrial function and quality of life in women with PMOS.

Explaining the possible connection between yoga and gut health, the researchers discuss the gut-brain axis, a two-way communication system involving the nervous system, hormones and immunity.

"The gut-brain axis is a bidirectional pathway involving neuro, endocrine, and immune pathways," the authors stated.

They explained that increased activity of the sympathetic nervous system, commonly associated with the body's stress response in PMOS, can affect blood flow to the intestine, bowel movements and the production of substances that help maintain gut health.

Yoga, on the other hand, may encourage parasympathetic activity, which is associated with relaxation and normal digestive functioning.

"Yoga promotes parasympathetic dominance, strengthening the gut barrier integrity, suppressing inflammation, and promoting microbial composition conducive to metabolic homeostasis," the researchers wrote.

They suggested that yoga's ability to reduce oxidative stress and regulate the body's nervous and hormonal systems may indirectly influence the diversity and functioning of gut bacteria.

The authors hypothesise that these interconnected effects could help improve the gut-immune-metabolic system and potentially restore metabolic, hormonal and reproductive balance in women with PMOS.

However, they underlined that the proposed relationship needs further investigation.

"Evidence on yoga-gut microbiota interactions in PCOS is currently lacking, warranting well-designed clinical studies," the paper stated.

The researchers have called for further studies to examine whether yoga can influence gut bacteria and intestinal health in women with PMOS.

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