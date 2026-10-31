Osteoporosis, Anaemia, Heart Disease: Why Indian Women Need To Take Their Health Seriously

Women's health often takes a backseat as they juggle family responsibilities, work and everyday commitments. While many women are particular about following traditions, observing fasts and looking after their families, taking care of their own nutritional needs and physical health can sometimes get overlooked. From low protein intake and iron deficiency to weaker bones and an increased risk of heart disease, several health concerns affect Indian women, often at a much younger age than expected.

Bone health, in particular, is something women need to pay attention to early in life. Poor nutrition, inadequate protein intake and a lack of strength training can affect muscle and bone strength over the years. Building healthy habits during the younger years can go a long way in supporting mobility, strength and independence as women grow older.

Recently, nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary dropped a post on Instagram, highlighting why Indian women need to take their health as seriously as they take the well-being of their families. She began by drawing a comparison between the discipline women show while observing fasts for their husbands' long lives and the attention they give to their own bodies.

She pointed out that Indian women face certain health concerns much earlier than women in several other populations. According to her, osteoporosis can begin 10 to 20 years earlier in Indian women. She also highlighted anaemia, claiming that 57% of Indian women are anaemic. Talking about heart health, Chowdhary said heart disease affects Indian women nearly a decade earlier and causes more deaths than cancer.

She clarified that her comments were not meant to criticise women who observe traditional fasts, adding that her own mother does the same. Instead, she questioned why the same discipline cannot be directed towards personal health.

Rashi Chowdhary then shared two habits she believes women should make a priority:

1. Eat Enough Protein

The nutritionist stressed the importance of meeting daily protein requirements. She recommended aiming for around 80 grams of protein daily, rather than settling for just 30 grams. While dal is a regular source of protein in Indian households, she explained that it may not be enough on its own to meet daily requirements. She also encouraged women to understand their individual protein needs and work on their digestion if they regularly experience bloating or discomfort after meals.

2. Include Strength Training In Your Routine

Her second recommendation was to lift weights at least two to three times a week. Chowdhary explained that muscle strength is not just about appearance or fitness goals. It also plays an important role in maintaining mobility and independence in old age. Stronger muscles can help women stay active, get up from chairs and reduce the risk of falls as they grow older.

She also spoke about her five-year-old niece, pointing out that children learn healthy habits by watching the adults around them. According to her, when young girls see women in their families eating well, getting enough protein and exercising, they are more likely to grow up treating their health as a priority.

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