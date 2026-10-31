Deepinder Goyal's Temple Device Will Open For Pre-Orders On November 1: Can The Wearable Really Benefit Your Brain Health?

The device is designed to continuously collect information about changes in blood flow and other physiological signals. It uses light-based sensing technology which is also found in smartwatches and fitness trackers.

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Tracking physiological signals is not the same as diagnosing or preventing brain disorders
Tracking physiological signals is not the same as diagnosing or preventing brain disordersX (deepigoyal)
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Deepinder Goyal, co-founder of Zomato, is set to open pre-orders for his much-discussed health wearable, Temple, on November 1. The device which monitors signals associated with brain blood flow, has attracted attention. Goyal recently announced that the first batch, called Temple Batch 01, will be available for pre-orders. In an earlier post, he also revealed that the device will be launched in six colours: True Gold, Rose Gold, Black Mirror, Real Jade, Deep Blue and Purple Funk.

According to Goyal, each device will be handmade after an order is placed and delivered within three months of purchase. He says that Temple helps users understand how their bodies respond to physical activity, mental stress, sleep and recovery. Unlike conventional fitness trackers, it focuses on physiological signals associated with the brain. However, there are questions about how accurately it can measure these signals and whether the information it provides can genuinely help people understand their health better.

But First, What Is The Temple Wearable?

Temple is a health-tracking wearable developed by Deepinder Goyal's startup of the same name. It is worn on the side of the head, around the temple region, using an adhesive attachment. The device is designed to continuously collect information about changes in blood flow and other physiological signals. It uses light-based sensing technology which is also found in smartwatches and fitness trackers. These sensors shine light into the skin and measure changes in the light reflected back by blood flowing through nearby blood vessels.

The information collected is then used to generate readings related to brain blood flow and a measurement called Entropy. Goyal says that the device aims to give users a better understanding of how their bodies respond to different physical and mental demands throughout the day.

Can Temple Really Help Improve Brain Health?

Temple aims to make brain-related health monitoring better by allowing people to track physiological changes continuously. Monitoring changes in blood circulation and the body's response to stress could provide useful information about physical strain and recovery. However, there is a difference between tracking signals associated with brain health and actually assessing the health of the brain.

For instance, measuring changes in blood flow does not automatically tell whether someone has a neurological condition, reduced brain function or an increased risk of stroke. Similarly, a change in a wearable's stress-related reading does not necessarily indicate a mental health problem.

There are also questions about how accurately a device placed outside the skull can measure blood flow inside the brain. Light passing through the temple region has to travel through different layers, including the skin, scalp, blood vessels and skull. Earlier, Dr Arun L Naik, an AIIMS-trained neurosurgeon, raised concerns about whether measurements taken from this region can accurately represent blood flow in deeper brain structures. He has also cautioned against treating the device as a replacement for established neurological investigations.

Therefore, while Temple may offer information about physiological changes, more independent clinical studies are needed to establish how useful and accurate its readings are.

What Does The Temple Device Claim To Measure?

According to information shared by Goyal, the wearable focuses on the following measurements:

1. Brain Blood Flow

One of Temple's main features is BrainFlow, a measurement designed to track changes associated with blood circulation in the brain. Blood flow is important because the brain needs a continuous supply of oxygen and nutrients to function properly. The device aims to monitor changes in this circulation over time.

2. Entropy

Temple also measures something called Entropy, which Goyal describes as the body's real-time metabolic and sympathetic demand. It is displayed as a numerical reading that changes with the body's activities and physiological state. According to Goyal, factors such as sleep, exercise, stress, caffeine consumption and meditation can influence this measurement. The idea is to help users understand how much physical or mental demand their bodies are experiencing at a particular time. Goyal describes it as a measure of the body's real-time "cost of being alive".

3. Cognitive Load

The device is also associated with tracking changes linked to cognitive load. This refers to the amount of mental effort required to perform a task or process information. For example, concentrating on a demanding task, solving a complicated problem or working for long hours can increase mental demands. Temple aims to help users understand how their bodies respond to such activities.

Should You Rely On Temple For Brain Health?

Temple provides an interesting approach to wearables by focusing on signals associated with the brain rather than conventional fitness measurements alone. Its ability to track changes continuously can offer useful insights into how the body responds to everyday demands.

However, users should understand that tracking physiological signals is not the same as diagnosing or preventing brain disorders. Its readings cannot replace neurological examinations, brain scans or other medical investigations recommended by doctors. Until there is more independent clinical evidence, Temple should be used as a wellness-tracking device rather than a tool for diagnosing or monitoring brain diseases.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.