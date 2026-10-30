Shubman Gill Spotted Wearing The 'Temple' Device During Practice Session: What Does The Wearable Really Monitor?

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill was recently spotted wearing the Temple device during a practice session in Auckland, New Zealand. The wearable is an AI-powered health and fitness tracking device developed by Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal. Gill was reportedly testing the device while preparing for India's upcoming ODI series against New Zealand. Unlike usual fitness trackers that are worn on the wrist, Temple is designed to be worn on the side of the forehead, close to the temple. Earlier, badminton player PV Sindhu was also spotted using the wearable.

Goyal, in a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), shared that the device is set to open pre-orders for its first batch on November 1, 2026. Goyal has said that each device in the first batch will be made to order, with deliveries expected within three months of purchase. In this post, he said, "The wait is over. Temple Batch 01 pre orders open November 1. Each @temple is hand-made to order and delivered to you within three months of your purchase."

The wait is over. Temple Batch 01 pre orders open November 1. Each @temple is hand-made to order and delivered to you within three months of your purchase. https://t.co/t6qth9sUeV — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) October 21, 2026

What Is The Temple Device?

Temple is a health and fitness wearable developed by Deepinder Goyal that tracks changes in blood flow towards the brain. Unlike smartwatches and fitness bands that primarily track physical activity, heart rate and sleep, this device observes how circulation changes during different activities and conditions.

The device is worn near the temples on the side of the forehead. It uses light to detect changes in signals linked to blood flow. These readings can then be used to study patterns over time. Temple uses a technology called BrainFlow, which aims to continuously monitor changes associated with cerebral blood flow. Cerebral blood flow refers to the movement of blood through the brain.

However, it is important to know that it is not a conventional brain-scanning device and does not directly record electrical brain activity like an electroencephalogram (EEG).

What Does The Temple Device Monitor?

Here are some of the key parameters the wearable is designed to monitor:

1. Changes in cerebral blood flow

One of Temple's main features is its ability to track changes linked to blood flow in the brain. Its BrainFlow technology uses light-based sensors to collect signals from tissues and blood vessels around the temple. Monitoring these changes may help users understand how the brain responds to different activities, including exercise, rest and stress. However, measuring changes in blood flow does not automatically record tell you whether the brain is functioning normally.

2. Cognitive workload and mental stress

Temple is also designed to give you insights into cognitive workload, which refers to the amount of mental effort required to perform a task. For example, professional cricketers need to concentrate on several things simultaneously. Such activities require attention and mental effort. A wearable that tracks related physiological signals could potentially help understand how their bodies respond to these demands.

3. Physical strain and recovery

Another area is how the body responds to physical activity and recovery. Intense training, inadequate sleep and stress can influence the body's physiological responses. Temple aims to give you additional information about these changes through its blood flow-related measurements.

4. Entropy score

Temple also has a metric called Entropy. Deepinder Goyal has described it as a measure of the body's physiological effort or the cost of being alive. The score changes according to different conditions, including exercise, sleep, stress, caffeine consumption and meditation. It is updated regularly to show changes in the body's physiological state.

According to Goyal, the score operates on a scale of 1 to 250. Lower readings are associated with states of deep rest, while higher readings are linked to higher physical output. This metric is intended to help users understand how their bodies respond to different activities. However, it should not be confused with a standard medical measurement of fatigue or stress.

While the device aims to provide different wellness-related insights, it is important to understand that it cannot be used to diagnose neurological conditions, assess brain damage or determine whether someone is medically fit.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.