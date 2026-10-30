Janhvi Kapoor Says She Gets Low Blood Pressure In The Sauna: Why Do Some People Faint?

The recent episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9 featured Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. During the rapid fire round, host Karan Johar asked Janhvi, "What would you do if you were stuck in the sauna with Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday?" While answering the question, she revealed that she gets low blood pressure when she is in the steam or sauna and that she would faint. She said, "My blood pressure would drop because I get low blood pressure when I am in the steam or sauna, so I'd faint."

While spending time in a sauna or steam room may help some people relax, the high temperature can affect the body's ability to regulate its temperature and blood circulation in some people. This may lead to a sudden drop in blood pressure, causing dizziness and even fainting.

How Does A Sauna Cause Low Blood Pressure?

When a person enters a sauna, the body tries to cool itself by increasing blood flow to the skin. The blood vessels widen, which is a process known as vasodilation, wherein blood pressure levels can fall. If the pressure drops too much, the brain may not receive enough blood temporarily, resulting in dizziness or fainting.

What Happens To The Body When Blood Pressure Drops?

Blood pressure is the force exerted by blood against the walls of the blood vessels. This makes sure that oxygen and nutrients reach different parts of the body, including the brain. When a person is exposed to high temperatures, the blood vessels near the skin expand to release excess heat. This allows more blood to flow towards the skin, helping the body cool down. However, the widening of blood vessels can also lower blood pressure.

If there's a significant drop, blood flow to the brain may reduce temporarily. This can make a person feel dizzy, weak or light-headed. In some cases, they may lose consciousness briefly.

Who Is More Likely To Experience Low Blood Pressure In A Sauna?

Anyone can experience a drop in blood pressure in a sauna, however, certain individuals may be more vulnerable. These include:

People with naturally low blood pressure: Their blood pressure may fall further when exposed to high temperatures

Their blood pressure may fall further when exposed to high temperatures People who are dehydrated: Excessive sweating causes fluid loss, which can reduce blood volume and affect circulation

Excessive sweating causes fluid loss, which can reduce blood volume and affect circulation People with heart conditions: Certain cardiovascular conditions can affect how the heart reacts to changes in blood pressure

Certain cardiovascular conditions can affect how the heart reacts to changes in blood pressure People taking certain medications: Blood pressure medicines, diuretics and some other drugs can increase the risk of low blood pressure or dehydration.

Blood pressure medicines, diuretics and some other drugs can increase the risk of low blood pressure or dehydration. People who are not used to heat: Those who are not accustomed to high temperatures may experience heat-related dizziness or fainting more easily.

What Are The Warning Signs?

Fainting does not always happen suddenly. The body may show certain warning signs when blood pressure drops or when a person is struggling to tolerate the heat. Some common symptoms include:

Dizziness or light-headedness

Blurred vision or seeing dark spots

Excessive sweating

Feeling weak or unusually tired

Nausea

Headache

Feeling unsteady while standing

Some people may also experience a rapid heartbeat or feel that they are about to lose consciousness. If these symptoms occur inside a sauna, it is important to leave immediately and move to a cooler place. Continuing to sit in the heat can make the symptoms worse.

How Can You Prevent Fainting In A Sauna?

Taking a few precautions can help reduce the risk of dizziness, dehydration and fainting.

Stay hydrated: Drink enough water before and after using a sauna to replace fluids lost through sweating.

Drink enough water before and after using a sauna to replace fluids lost through sweating. Limit the duration: Avoid spending too much time inside. Beginners should start with shorter sessions and see how their bodies respond.

Avoid spending too much time inside. Beginners should start with shorter sessions and see how their bodies respond. Avoid alcohol: Alcohol can increase dehydration and affect blood pressure, making fainting more likely.

Alcohol can increase dehydration and affect blood pressure, making fainting more likely. Get up slowly: Avoid standing up suddenly after sitting or lying down in the sauna.

Avoid standing up suddenly after sitting or lying down in the sauna. Avoid using it when unwell: Fever, dehydration and illness can make it harder for the body to tolerate heat.

Leave the sauna immediately if you experience dizziness, nausea, weakness or palpitations. People with low blood pressure or certain heart conditions should seek medical advice before using a sauna.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.