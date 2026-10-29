Varun Dhawan Says Janhvi Kapoor Loves Oiling Her Hair: How Often And What Kind Of Oil Helps Hair Growth?

Koffee With Karan Season 9 brought Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor together for a candid conversation filled with jokes, anecdotes and revelations about their personal routines. Among the moments that caught attention was Varun's light-hearted mention of Janhvi's love for traditional hair oiling, a practice that has been part of Indian haircare for generations. According to Vogue India, Janhvi has spoken about oiling her hair three times a week to maintain its appearance and manage the effects of frequent styling. The habit was instilled in her by her late mother, actor Sridevi, when she was young. With the demands of film shoots, heat styling and regular use of beauty products, oiling has remained part of her haircare routine. But does applying oil three times a week actually help hair grow? Can a traditional champi protect strands from damage caused by blow-drying, straightening and curling, or does it primarily make hair look smoother and shinier? Hair oiling can help improve hair condition, reduce friction and limit certain forms of damage. However, healthy-looking hair and faster hair growth are not the same thing. The benefits depend on the oil used, how it is applied, the condition of the scalp and whether the person is experiencing hair breakage or hair loss.

Does Oiling Your Hair Help It Grow Faster?

Hair grows from follicles beneath the scalp, and its growth cycle is influenced by factors such as genetics, hormones, nutrition, age and overall health. Applying oil to the hair shaft does not directly stimulate the follicles to produce hair faster. According to dermatological understanding, the primary benefit of many hair oils is their ability to condition the hair and reduce damage. Certain oils can coat the hair shaft, improve lubrication and reduce friction between strands. This may help prevent breakage, allowing hair to retain more of its length over time. Coconut oil has received particular attention in haircare research. Its fatty acid composition allows it to penetrate the hair shaft more effectively than some other oils. Research published in the Journal of Cosmetic Science found that coconut oil reduced protein loss from hair when used before or after washing. Protein loss can contribute to weakening of the hair shaft, particularly when hair is damaged.

This does not mean coconut oil makes follicles grow faster. Instead, reducing damage may help hair remain stronger and appear longer as it grows. Hair growth also follows a natural cycle, with scalp hair typically growing around 1 centimetre a month, although the rate varies between individuals. No oil can guarantee faster growth or reverse every cause of hair loss.

How Often Should You Oil Your Hair?

There is no universally recommended frequency for hair oiling. The right routine depends on your hair texture, scalp condition, washing habits and styling practices. For people with dry, coarse or chemically treated hair, occasional pre-wash oiling may help reduce dryness and friction. Those with fine hair or an oily scalp may find that frequent application leaves their hair greasy, weighs it down or requires more frequent washing.

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Janhvi Kapoor's reported routine of oiling three times a week is a personal haircare practice, not a medically established schedule that everyone needs to follow. For most people who want to try oiling, starting with once or twice a week before washing is a reasonable approach. Observe how your hair and scalp respond before deciding whether to increase the frequency.

You do not necessarily need to leave oil on overnight. Applying it for a shorter period before shampooing may be sufficient for conditioning, and prolonged application is not essential for everyone. The goal is to find a routine that improves manageability without causing scalp irritation, excessive greasiness or product build-up.

Which Hair Oil Is Best For Hair Growth?

Different oils have different properties, and the best choice depends on what you want to address. An oil that helps reduce hair breakage may not treat hair loss caused by hormonal changes, nutritional deficiencies or an underlying medical condition.

1. Coconut oil for reducing hair breakage

Coconut oil is among the better-studied oils for protecting the hair shaft. It may help reduce protein loss, improve lubrication and minimise damage caused by grooming.

It can be particularly useful for dry or damaged hair, including hair frequently exposed to heat styling. Applying a small amount to the lengths before washing may help reduce friction during cleansing and detangling. However, coconut oil is not a proven treatment for pattern hair loss or other conditions that affect the hair follicles.

2. Argan oil for smoother, more manageable hair

Argan oil is commonly used in hair serums and conditioning products. It can help improve softness, shine and manageability, especially when hair feels dry or frizzy. Its main role is cosmetic conditioning rather than stimulating new hair growth. A small quantity applied to the mid-lengths and ends may be useful for people whose hair becomes rough after styling.

3. Almond oil for conditioning

Almond oil is another option for lubricating dry hair and improving its feel. Like other conditioning oils, it may help reduce friction and make combing easier. There is limited clinical evidence that applying almond oil directly to the scalp promotes hair growth. People with nut allergies should avoid it unless they have confirmed that the product is safe for them.

4. Rosemary oil: What does the evidence say?

Rosemary oil has gained attention as a possible natural option for hair growth. Some research suggests that it may have potential in treating certain forms of hair loss, but the evidence remains limited and is not strong enough to establish it as a reliable replacement for standard treatments. Rosemary essential oil should never be applied undiluted to the scalp. It can cause irritation or allergic reactions, and a patch test does not eliminate the risk entirely. Anyone considering it for hair loss should discuss its suitability with a dermatologist, particularly if they have a sensitive scalp or an existing skin condition.

5. Castor oil for thickness and shine

Castor oil is often promoted as a remedy for thicker hair and faster growth. However, there is insufficient robust clinical evidence to show that it stimulates hair growth. Its thick consistency can coat the strands and temporarily change how the hair looks and feels. It may also be difficult to wash out and can leave some hair types feeling heavy. Rather than choosing an oil based on claims of miraculous growth, it is better to consider whether it addresses your actual concern, such as dryness, frizz or breakage.

Can Champi Protect Hair From Heat Styling?

Frequent blow-drying, straightening, curling and other styling practices can damage the hair shaft, particularly when high temperatures are used repeatedly. The resulting damage may leave hair dry, brittle and more prone to splitting or breaking. Oiling may help by reducing friction and improving lubrication, but it should not be treated as a complete heat-protection strategy. Some oils may offer partial protection against certain forms of damage, but applying ordinary hair oil before using a hot styling tool does not guarantee that the hair is protected from heat. Products specifically formulated and tested for heat protection are a more appropriate choice when using straighteners or curling irons. To reduce styling-related damage:

Use a heat protectant formulated for the styling tool you use. Avoid unnecessarily high temperatures and repeated passes over the same section. Limit frequent heat styling and allow hair to air-dry when practical. Detangle gently, starting at the ends and working upwards. Avoid vigorous rubbing with a towel, especially when hair is wet. Use conditioner regularly to improve slip and manageability.

A gentle scalp massage may feel relaxing and can help distribute oil, but there is not enough strong evidence to conclude that champi alone produces meaningful hair growth. Avoid pulling, scratching or massaging aggressively, as this can contribute to breakage or irritate the scalp.

Does Leaving Hair Oil Overnight Make It More Effective?

Leaving oil on overnight is a common practice, but longer exposure does not automatically translate into better results. For many people, applying oil before shampooing is enough to condition the strands. Overnight oiling may be inconvenient for those with oily or acne-prone skin, and oil transferred to the forehead or pillow may aggravate breakouts in susceptible individuals.

People prone to dandruff or seborrhoeic dermatitis should also be cautious about applying large quantities of oil to the scalp. Scalp conditions can have different triggers, and heavy oiling may worsen symptoms in some individuals. If you experience itching, redness, scaling or increased discomfort after oiling, stop using the product and seek advice from a dermatologist if symptoms persist.

Hair Fall Or Hair Breakage: Why The Difference Matters

One of the most important things to establish before changing your haircare routine is whether you are experiencing hair breakage or hair loss. Hair breakage occurs when the hair shaft becomes weak and snaps. The strands may appear shorter, uneven or frayed. Heat styling, chemical treatments, rough brushing and friction can all contribute to this problem. Conditioning oils may help reduce some of the mechanical damage associated with grooming.

Hair loss, on the other hand, involves shedding from the scalp or changes in the hair growth cycle. Causes can include hereditary pattern hair loss, hormonal changes, illness, stress, certain medications and nutritional deficiencies. In these situations, oiling alone is unlikely to address the underlying cause. A dermatologist may examine the scalp, assess the pattern of hair loss and recommend tests or treatment when appropriate.

Seek medical advice if hair loss is persistent, suddenly increases, occurs in distinct patches or is accompanied by scalp pain, redness or significant scaling. Early assessment can help identify treatable causes.

What Else Helps Maintain Healthy Hair Growth?

Haircare products are only one part of maintaining healthy hair. The body needs adequate nutrition to support normal hair growth, including sufficient protein and essential nutrients. Restrictive diets, rapid weight loss and certain nutritional deficiencies can contribute to increased shedding. A balanced diet that provides adequate energy, protein, iron and other essential nutrients is important. Supplements should not be taken indiscriminately, as excessive amounts of some nutrients can themselves cause problems. Sleep, stress management and appropriate treatment of underlying medical conditions also matter. If a deficiency is suspected, a healthcare professional can advise whether testing or supplementation is necessary.

For people experiencing hereditary hair loss, evidence-based treatments may be more effective than oils or home remedies. Treatment should be chosen according to the cause of hair loss, individual circumstances and medical advice.

Janhvi Kapoor's reported practice of oiling her hair three times a week reflects a longstanding Indian haircare tradition, but it is not a routine everyone needs to replicate. Hair oiling can help condition strands, reduce friction and minimise certain types of breakage. Coconut oil has evidence supporting its role in reducing hair protein loss, while other oils may improve softness and shine. However, no commonly used hair oil has been conclusively established as a universal solution for faster hair growth.

For most people, starting with a modest amount of oil once or twice a week before shampooing is a practical option. Combine it with gentle handling, appropriate heat protection and a balanced diet.

If your main concern is persistent hair fall rather than dryness or breakage, identifying the cause is more important than increasing the frequency of champi.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.