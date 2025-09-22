MomSpeaks: What Is A Follicle Scan? How Does It Help Plan Parenthood?

"You have to come for an ultrasound every alternate day." This sounded overwhelming at first, but it was an essential part of my pregnancy journey. If you are trying to conceive and planning to opt for a fertility treatment, your doctor will likely prescribe a follicular scan, regardless of whether or not you may need fertility assistance in the future. This process involves a series of scans that provide detailed insights into what's happening inside your body throughout your menstrual cycle. It is particularly beneficial for women with PCOS.

What is a follicular scan?

When trying to get pregnant, understanding ovulation patterns is key. A follicular scan, also known as follicular monitoring, consists of a series of transvaginal ultrasound examinations that track the growth and development of ovarian follicles. The scan tracks the size and number of follicles, which is crucial for understanding a woman's fertility status. Typically, a dominant follicle (usually one that is larger than the rest) indicates that ovulation is imminent.

A dominant follicle is the most mature ovarian follicle selected each menstrual cycle to release an egg (ovum) during ovulation. These scans help track the size of the dominant follicle. It also helps determine the precise timing of ovulation to increase conception chances. Follicular scans play a crucial role in monitoring fertility and increasing the likelihood of a successful pregnancy.

While these scans can provide the most valuable insights, undergoing multiple follicular scans can also be mentally exhausting. From planning hospital visits several times a week to interpreting the numbers shared by the doctor, I often felt stressed at every step. The moment the nurse announced, "You're next," my anxiety peaked, and we hoped for a positive outcome.

Understanding the importance of follicular scan: A boon for couples

Knowledge truly helps you grow and overcome your fears, and this applies to many aspects of life. Similarly, understanding the importance of follicular scans and acknowledging the fact that this advancement in technology is just simplifying the process can really help you embrace the journey.

You can't control your body's timings and results; all you can do is wait. Staying positive during this phase can also make a significant difference, and I experienced this firsthand. While I was stressed during the initial scans, I was the calmest person in the room during the next months. As I became familiar with the significance of these quick and simple scans, I eagerly anticipated each visit to understand what exactly happens inside the female reproductive system every month.

To help you know the procedure better, here's how follicular scans help plan pregnancy:

A follicular scan does not necessarily mean that you will require a fertility treatment to conceive. Instead, it helps you determine the exact timing of ovulation, especially beneficial for women with PCOS who may not ovulate on time.

For women undergoing fertility treatments, follicular scans help in adjusting medications and timing procedures.

It can help identify potential issues such as polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) or other hormonal imbalances affecting fertility.

Follicular scans assist fertility specialists in making informed decisions and developing personalised treatment plans.

A follicular scan reveals the size and quality of the egg follicles, helping the fertility specialist to determine if the follicle is mature enough to release an egg. This helps to know the optimal time of conception, both in natural and artificial reproductive technologies.

How is it done

Typically, a follicular scan is performed in the early to mid-follicular phase of the menstrual cycle. It usually starts from the second day of your menstrual cycle. Scans are conducted every other day or once every three days until around the 14th or 15th day of your cycle.

The scan procedure is relatively quick and generally involves minimal discomfort.

Depending on the individual's treatment plan or cycle, several scans may be conducted throughout the cycle to monitor follicle development closely.

Fertility assessments can be emotionally taxing, but they are here to help us. Follicular scans provide valuable information about the timing of ovulation and understanding the hormonal environment. These scans help enhance the chances of successful conception. For many couples facing challenges with fertility, the insights gained from follicular monitoring serve as a guiding light, indicating that with the right support and timing, parenthood is an achievable goal.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.