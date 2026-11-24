Bangladesh's ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has set a date for her homecoming after more than two years of exile in India. The Awami League leader will return to Bangladesh on December 16, the anniversary of the end of her country's 1971 liberation war with Pakistan, news agency Reuters reported, quoting her spokesperson.

This is the first time Hasina, who has hinted at her eventual return for months, has set a specific date for her homecoming, potentially raising political and legal tensions in the South Asian country where her party is banned.

"Since Sheikh Hasina was flown to India on a Bangladesh aircraft on August 5th, 2024, she now calls upon the government to arrange for her air transport from Delhi back to Dhaka," her spokesperson, Syed Mozammel Ali, said in a statement to Reuters.

"Having exiled her contrary to the Constitution under such circumstances, it is now the responsibility of the government to make possible her return to Bangladesh on Victory Day on December 16th," he added.

Hasina has also urged the Bangladeshi government to arrange her return on flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines in addition to seeking the paperwork, cancelled months after she fled to Delhi following a deadly uprising against her.

Violence in Bangladesh has risen since Hasina sought a new passport and other documents earlier this month. Her Awami League supporters staged protests and rallies last week in support of her return, culminating in a nationwide lockdown on November 19.

The Bangladesh government has not issued any statement on the matter so far.

Hasina Faces Arrest After Return

A Bangladeshi minister told Reuters that Hasina, who faces a death sentence, would be arrested and jailed on return, and that there had been no official discussions with India about sending an aircraft to bring her back.

"As soon as she tries to enter Bangladesh, she will be arrested. And she will be taken to jail, and the law will take its course," State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam told Reuters.

"We would like India to honour the extradition treaty and return her as a convict, and the law will take its course. She (Hasina) will have to face the music."

The United Nations has said as many as 1,400 people were killed during the unrest that forced her out of power. Bangladesh's war crimes court sentenced her to death in November last year in her absence for ordering a deadly crackdown on the student-led uprising, though she has denied the charges from exile.