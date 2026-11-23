A ship carrying 405 tonnes of sodium perchlorate, a powerful oxidising chemical used in the production of rocket and missile propellants, along with millions of unregistered SIM cards from China to Bangladesh, has been seized by the Indonesian Navy in coastal waters off Belawan in the Southeast Asian nation, local media reported.

The Comoros-flagged MV Star Line was detained on November 7 while sailing from China to Bangladesh, with 36 containers, 15 of which were declared to contain 405 tonnes of sodium perchlorate, Bangladeshi outlet The Dhaka Tribune reported.

An Indonesian Navy commander said the seized quantity is enough to potentially manufacture up to 100 missiles, raising questions about the consignment's intended use and its final destination in Bangladesh.

How The Cargo Was Seized

According to Rear Admiral Denny Septiana, commander of the Indonesian Navy Regional Command-1 (Koarmada I), the vessel had anchored in the waters off Belawan to refuel when personnel aboard Indonesian Navy patrol ship KRI Sigalu-857 noticed suspicious activity, Indonesian publication Waspada.id reported.

The patrol team reportedly grew suspicious after observing that the vessel was sailing outside its designated route and contacted it for further checks.

An inspection subsequently uncovered discrepancies in the ship's documents and cargo, following which the commander of KRI Sigalu, in coordination with Koarmada I headquarters, ordered a thorough search.

"From the results of the stop and inspection of the MV Star Line ship, a number of items and documents were found to be the object of inspection and further investigation in the investigation process," Septiana said.

During an inspection of its 36 containers, naval personnel reportedly found 15 containers carrying 405 tonnes of sodium perchlorate and 54 pallets containing millions of unregistered blank 4G LTE SIM cards.

Sodium perchlorate is a strategic oxidising agent used in the production of rocket and missile propellants. Septiana said the seized quantity could potentially be used to manufacture up to 100 missiles.

Questions Over Ownership

The seizure has also raised questions about the origin, ownership and intended recipients of the chemical consignment in Bangladesh. It has also drawn attention to the movement of potentially sensitive industrial chemicals through international shipping routes and regional waters.

According to reports, Indonesian authorities are probing the ship's crew, discrepancies in its cargo manifest and the intended recipients of the seized goods. Although the ship's documents showed an expiry date of October 8, 2027, its validity status was marked as suspended.

"This finding is one of the aspects being further investigated to ensure the compliance of the ship's administration, the legality of the voyage, and the provisions for transporting dangerous goods," said Septian.

About Sodium Perchlorate

Sodium perchlorate is a strong oxidising chemical used in industrial applications, such as in the manufacturing of rocket propellants, explosives and pyrotechnic products. It is not itself an explosive or fuel but can support combustion under certain conditions.

The chemical is also used in industries and laboratories. However, large quantities require strict handling and safety protocols because of the potential fire hazard.