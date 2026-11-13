Chinese Man Uses AI To Tackle Son's Television Addiction By Turning Watching Time Into Quiz Sessions

A man in Shenzhen, southern China, has found a different way to limit his son's television watching by using artificial intelligence (AI). He modified the family's television system to make his son answer school questions every 10 minutes before he can continue watching programmes, reported the South China Morning Post.

The father, who works as a taxi driver, said his son is a junior secondary school student who spends too much time watching television instead of concentrating on his studies. After trying other methods without success, he decided to use an AI tool to create a system that combines watching television with learning.

According to a report by Shenzhen TV, the man first tried using the television's built-in question-answering feature, but his son found a way to avoid it.

He also tried connecting a smart plug to turn off the television at a fixed time. However, his son simply unplugged the device.

In October, the father turned to an AI app for help. The app suggested creating a programme called a question-answering key. The AI tool developed the programme, which the father later improved with its help before installing it on the television.

Under the new system, a question appears on the television screen every 10 minutes while the boy is watching a programme. The questions cover Chinese, mathematics and English and are based on his progress in school.

If he gives a wrong answer, he must solve an additional question. He can continue watching television only after giving the correct answer.

The man said he was surprised to find that his son actually enjoyed answering the questions. He also plans to make the questions more difficult.

The father said he did not create the programme to stop his son from watching television completely. Instead, he wanted to make the activity an interactive game between them.

He explained that his son could try different ways to get around the system, while he would work to fix any problems in it. He also said that this could become a learning experience for both of them.

The father added that he would be happy if his son developed his own ways to deal with the challenges.