'Turning China Into Enemy Not The Best Answer': Jensen Huang's Old Interview Resurfaces After Nvidia Exit

Old interview clips of Jensen Huang have resurfaced in which he defended Nvidia's decision to export chips to China, one of America's biggest rivals in the AI race. Huang, who quit as Nvidia CEO after a string of alleged romantic affairs, with one of the partners being a Chinese state asset, said "victimising" China or treating it as an "enemy" was a flawed strategy.

Following intense lobbying by Huang, the Trump administration authorised sales of Nvidia's H-200 chips to China, reversing earlier Biden-era national security restrictions. Explaining his decision to podcaster Dwarkesh Patel, Huang argued that he did not want to stop selling Nvidia's offering anywhere, including China.

"Why is it that we don't come up with a regulation that's more balanced so that NVIDIA can win around the world instead of giving up the world? Why would you want the United States to give up the world?" said Huang.

When quizzed if selling AI chips to China was like giving nukes to North Korea, Huang called it a 'lousy' analogy, adding that it makes no sense.

"The premise that even if we competed in China, that we're going to lose that market anyways. You're not talking to somebody who woke up a loser. That loser attitude, that loser premise makes no sense to me," he said.

Playing the 'devil's advocate', Patel asked Huang what would happen in the hypothetical scenario if China, using the chips supplied, were able to train models on par with Claude Mythos, which might threaten US national security and corporate dominance.

"First of all, Mythos was trained on fairly mundane capacity, and a fairly mundane amount of it. By an extraordinary company. The amount of capacity and the type of compute it was trained on is abundantly available in China. So you just have to first realise that chips exist in China," said Huang.

"Victimising them, turning them into an enemy, likely isn't the best answer. They are an adversary. We want the United States to win. But I think having a dialogue and having research dialogue is probably the safest thing to do."

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Jensen Huang Quits

Huang founded Nvidia in 1993 together with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, “with a vision to bring 3D graphics to the gaming and multimedia markets”. He ended his 33-year association with the company on Thursday (Nov 12) after pressure mounted on him over his romantic associations and personal conduct.

Apart from Alice Huang, Huang allegedly had an affair with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of health care. Hours after his exit, a Reuters report claimed that Huang had a third intimate relationship with another unnamed Nvidia employee.

Nvidia's board appointed finance chief Colette Kress as interim CEO while it conducts a search to replace Huang. The board is considering internal and external candidates for the job.