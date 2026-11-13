Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) has the potential to become the biggest entertainment product of all time when it releases next week on November 19. According to market research firm Newzoo, as cited by Variety, the newest instalment in one of the most popular gaming franchises might bring in an estimated $3.25 billion (Rs 30,574 crore) to $5.2 billion (Rs 48,918 crore) in first-week sales across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S gaming consoles. To put that scale in perspective, a single week of global sales could generate between 2.2 and 3.6 times India's Rs 13,705 crore annual space allocation, which primarily funds ISRO.

The game reportedly has a production budget estimated between $1 billion and $1.5 billion, although Rockstar has not officially confirmed the figure. The pre-orders started early this summer, while pre-download went live on Tuesday (Nov 10).

"Based on the pre-order sales curve GTA 6 is most likely to follow, this puts the game on pace for $3.3 billion to $5.2 billion in cumulative global sales by the end of launch week. That marks the strongest opening to a pre-order campaign ever recorded in our dataset," the report highlighted.

According to analytics firm Sensor Tower, around 89 per cent of customers reportedly pre-ordered the $100 Ultimate Edition, while only 11 per cent chose the $80 Standard Edition. The trend was broadly similar across both gaming platforms.

PlayStation 5 accounts for around 75 per cent of GTA 6's digital pre-orders, translating into an estimated $751 million in revenue. Xbox Series X|S makes up the remaining 25 per cent, with projected revenue of approximately $250 million.

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GTA 6 Release

Releasing 13 years after its highly successful predecessor, GTA 5, the new game is set in the fictional US state of Leonida, inspired by Florida. Its story follows two central characters, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, a criminal couple whose relationship and adventures draw comparisons with notorious American outlaws Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow.

Rockstar has also outlined some of the game's technical features. The title targets 30 frames per second on current-generation consoles, while the PlayStation 5 Pro version is expected to offer sharper graphics and additional ray-traced shadows.