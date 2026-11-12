Man Offered Bomb As Rasgulla, He Dies After Biting Into It

A man died in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district after allegedly eating a country-made bomb that he was told was a rasgulla, a popular Indian sweet. The explosive went off as soon as he put it in his mouth, killing him on the spot. The incident took place at a house in Padariya village, under the Kotwali police station limits, late on Tuesday, November 10.

The victim, identified as Rajendra Barotiya, was sitting in his own house when the accused, Ram Bhagat Barotiya, arrived. The two started talking and during their conversation, Ram Bhagat allegedly handed him a country-made bomb, claiming it was a rasgulla.

Rajendra put the object in his mouth and bit into it, triggering a powerful explosion.

“It was a bomb used to kill animals. When we heard the blast, we urged our neighbours to help and brought him to the hospital in an autorickshaw,” said Rajendra's wife, Sushila Bai.

Police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident. Kotwali police station in-charge Durga Prasad Nagpure said they have detained Ram Bhagat along with another person.

Nagpure said it was dark and Rajendra could not clearly make out whether he was being handed a bomb or a rasgulla. “The moment he bit into it, the bomb exploded,” he said.

During questioning, Ram Bhagat allegedly told police that a boy had given him the bomb. The boy has also been detained and is being questioned.

Police are investigating the case from all angles, including the possibility of personal enmity between the accused and the victim's neighbours.