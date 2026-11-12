Rs 80 Lakh Cash Seized From Car In Indore, 2 Detained

Police seized Rs 80 lakh in cash from a car in Indore on Wednesday and detained two people who claimed to be farmers in this connection, an official said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarendra Singh said the cash was found during a search of the suspicious car in an empty field behind a shopping mall in the Kanadiya police station area.

Two car occupants, identified as Tilok Gami (52) and Manoj Gami (44), were detained, he said.

The police officer said the two suspects are residents of the Bagli area of neighbouring Dewas district and are farmers.

According to Singh, during interrogation, the two men claimed the money came from Suresh Patel, a resident of Indore, and was the proceeds from the sale of land in the Barkheda area of Dewas district, but they were unable to produce any documents to support their claim.

He said the police seized the cash as per rules and informed the Income Tax Department about the recovery.

Singh said an investigation into the cash seizure is ongoing and appropriate legal action will be taken after the probe ends.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)