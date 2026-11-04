Madhya Pradesh Cop Hit-And-Run Case: Both Accused Injured In Police Encounter

Two accused, including a truck driver who allegedly ran over an SHO in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas, were seriously injured in separate encounters on Tuesday night, an official said.

According to an official account, SHO Dilip Puri, along with a police team, arrived on the Indore-Betul highway early Monday morning after receiving information about a consignment of illicit liquor being smuggled into Gujarat.

Puri stopped a truck carrying over 1,800 litres of liquor and attempted to question the driver, but the driver, in an attempt to escape the police, drove the truck onto a road divider. During the incident, the rear wheel of the vehicle ran over the station in-charge, killing him.

Superintendent of Police Aditya Mishra told PTI that truck driver Gajendra alias Akku Rawat (28), who had been on run since the murder, was detained in Alirajpur district.

He said that while being brought to Dewas, the accused attempted to escape from police custody by snatching a policeman's revolver in the Barotha police station area of ​​the district.

"While trying to escape, he opened fire on the policemen with the revolver," the Superintendent of Police said.

He was injured by a bullet in one leg during the police's retaliatory action in self-defence as per standard operating procedure.

He said the injured accused was initially admitted to the intensive care unit of the Dewas district hospital and was later transferred to a hospital in Indore for better treatment due to his critical condition.

Meanwhile, Dewas City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Sumit Agarwal said that Dheeraj, who was present with driver Rawat in the truck at the time of the murder of station in-charge Puri, was also arrested.

According to the CSP, after his arrest, Dheeraj also attempted to escape from police custody in the Bank Note Press police station area of ​​Dewas, snatched a policeman's gun, and opened fire on the police team.

He said the accused was warned to stop firing, but when he ignored the warning, the police retaliated in self-defence, shooting him in one leg.

Agarwal said the injured accused has been admitted to the Dewas district hospital.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)