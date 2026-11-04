'Can't Thank You Enough For <i>King</i> Song <i>Tu Mil Jaaye</i>': Shah Rukh Khan To Ed Sheeran

Shah Rukh Khan has sent a special thank-you to Ed Sheeran for joining the team of his upcoming film King. The actor recently shared the British singer's Instagram video about recording Tu Mil Jaaye.

Tu Mil Jaaye is Ed Sheeran's first song for a Hindi film. SRK thanked him for contributing to the track, particularly for singing the Hindi portions.

Reposting the video on his Instagram Stories, Shah Rukh wrote, “Can't thank u enough my friend for doing the song, especially the Hindi bits. Love u @teddyphotos.”

Interestingly, Ed Sheeran's association with King came about during a visit to Mumbai. In an Instagram post, the singer explained how a meeting at Shah Rukh's home, Mannat, eventually led to him recording a song for the actor's film.

Ed Sheeran recalled that SRK had expressed his wish to have him contribute to one of his movies when they first met. “When I first met Shah Rukh, he said I must make a song to be in his next movie and also be my first Bollywood song,” he shared. “We've got to know each other over the years and I love him.”

The opportunity came during his previous India visit, when he went to Mannat to shoot a cameo for Sapphire, his 2025 collaboration with Arijit Singh. Shah Rukh Khan introduced him to music composers Sachin-Jigar during the visit. What followed was a quick musical collaboration, with Ed Sheeran revealing that he wrote and recorded his part for Tu Mil Jaaye on the same night.

“Last time I was in India I went to his house to get him to shoot a cameo in the Sapphire music video for me and @arijitsingh,” he wrote. “He introduced me to @sachinjigar that day and I wrote and recorded my verse for Tu Mil Jaaye for his movie King that night.”

Ed Sheeran also spoke about being reunited with Arijit Singh on the track. The two had previously worked together on Sapphire, making the new collaboration even more special for him. “I love that Arijit is singing on it with me too, all my favourite people on one project. King is out December 24th and Tu Mil Jaaye is out everywhere now,” he concluded.

Released on November 2, Shah Rukh's 61st birthday, Tu Mil Jaaye features vocals by Ed Sheeran and Arijit, along with an English rap by the British singer.

The song is part of King, which also stars Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi and Raghav Juyal. Rani Mukerji and Kareena Kapoor Khan are also set to make special appearances.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action entertainer is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. King is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24.

ALSO READ | 'I Love That Arijit Is Singing On It Too': Ed Sheeran Reveals How Shah Rukh Khan Led Him To King's Tu Mil Jaaye