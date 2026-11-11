GTA 6 Generates $1 Billion From Pre-Orders Ahead Of Launch, 10.3 Million Copies Sold

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) has reportedly generated an estimated $1 billion in digital pre-order revenue, with more than 10.3 million copies sold ahead of its much-anticipated launch, according to analytics firm Sensor Tower. The figures are based on the company's estimates and have not been independently confirmed by Rockstar Games or its parent company, Take-Two Interactive.

The game is scheduled to release on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It will arrive more than 13 years after the release of GTA V, which remains the second-best-selling video game of all time, with approximately 230 million copies sold.

According to Sensor Tower's estimates, PlayStation 5 accounts for around 75% of GTA 6's digital pre-orders, translating into an estimated $751 million in revenue. Xbox Series X|S makes up the remaining 25%, with projected revenue of approximately $250 million.

The analytics firm also estimates that most buyers have opted for the more expensive version of the game. Around 89% of customers reportedly pre-ordered the $100 Ultimate Edition, while 11% chose the $80 Standard Edition. The trend was broadly similar across both gaming platforms.

GTA 6 Pre-Download Details

Rockstar Games has started digital pre-loading for players who have pre-ordered GTA 6 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The pre-download facility went live on November 10, allowing players to install the game ahead of its official release.

According to Rockstar's support website, the game may require up to 212 GB of free storage space, depending on the console. Players will be able to access it from midnight local time on November 19.

The game is set in the fictional US state of Leonida, inspired by Florida. Its story follows two central characters, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, a criminal couple whose relationship and adventures draw comparisons with notorious American outlaws Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow.

The two trailers released so far have offered glimpses of the game's setting, characters and storyline.

Rockstar has also outlined some of the game's technical features. The title targets 30 frames per second on current-generation consoles, while the PlayStation 5 Pro version is expected to offer sharper graphics and additional ray-traced shadows.

Players will also be able to stream GTA 6 on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S through Xbox Cloud Gaming. The streamed version will use Xbox Series S graphics settings, with performance depending partly on internet connection speeds.

The game reportedly has a production budget estimated between $1 billion and $1.5 billion, although Rockstar has not officially confirmed the figure.

GTA V, released in 2013, has sold around 230 million copies worldwide. The entire Grand Theft Auto franchise has sold approximately 470 million units, according to Take-Two Interactive.