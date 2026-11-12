GTA 6 New In-Game Footage Leaves Fans Stunned: 'Most Lifelike A Game Has Ever Looked'

With only a week until the release of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6, a new, authentic gameplay video shared by Rockstar has the entire internet talking. Describing it as one of the most lifelike a game has ever looked, fans are marvelling at the visual fidelity that GTA 6 promises. The new clip posted on Wednesday by the OnlyInDade account and later reposted by Rockstar on its official social media handles shows Leonida, the fictional state in the game, based on Florida, in its full glory.

Though the video is only 15 seconds long, it left fans in disbelief. The majority of viewers watched it initially and fully believed they were looking at real-world footage. The clip shows someone driving down Ocean Drive, recording a bunch of flashy cars lined up while people wander past.

Real Or AI?

The now-viral clip seemed convincing and managed to fool a large chunk of viewers, who thought it was AI footage or simply a render, until Rockstar Games reposted it on its Instagram story. As the video went viral, fans found that the new in-game footage is a replica of a video that originally captured a scene in Dade.

Rockstar teamed up with West Coast Customs to bring cars from GTA 6 to real life and spent the last month parading them around the city of Miami. The new clip shows the same people and cars, including a man with the same red cap.

While Rockstar has not outright said the clip is real, it seems unlikely that the developer would share fake footage that could confuse fans. The OnlyInDade account also claims the clip is 100 per cent gameplay. Many are theorising this is what GTA 6 might look like when the player records the world with their in-game phone.

Check The Clip Here:

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GTA 6 Release

GTA 6 arrives more than 13 years after GTA V, the second-best-selling video game of all time. According to the trailers released so far, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval will be the primary characters of GTA VI, inspired by the notorious American criminals Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow.

Pre-downloading went live on November 10 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players who have pre-ordered the game. Users need at least 210 GB of free space on their console to download the game, which will be available to play at 12 midnight local time on November 19.