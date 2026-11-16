"Go Outside The Company": Scott Bessent As Nvidia Searches For New CEO

Pressure is mounting on Nvidia Corp. days after it ousted Jensen Huang as chief executive officer, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent urging the company to make a "dramatic" leadership shakeup and come clean about its compliance with export controls on its prized AI chips.

Nvidia's interim CEO Colette Kress will be under intense scrutiny Tuesday as the chipmaker reports quarterly results in the aftermath of Huang's dramatic exit last week over a scandal that touched off an unprecedented crisis at the chipmaker. The company has begun its search for a successor, even as some of Huang's allies in Silicon Valley are campaigning for his return to the top job.

Bessent sought on Sunday to close off the possibility of a Huang comeback, calling on Nvidia's board to go outside the company for new leadership after a series of accusations that it facilitated sales of its advanced artificial intelligence chips to Chinese entities. In recent days, the Treasury chief has also pointed a finger at the Commerce Department for failing to do enough to enforce US export curbs.

"This makes me think that as the board conducts a search for a new leader, that they need to go outside the company," Bessent said in an interview on Fox News's Sunday Morning Futures. "They need a dramatic shakeup."

READ | 'Chinese Spy' Alice Huang Left Company In 2025: Megaspeed Amid Nvidia Row

Yet hours after Bessent's interview aired, the Financial Times reported that Huang has been discussing the idea of returning to the company he co-founded more than three decades ago, with some Silicon Valley supporters putting together a "war room" to gather support. Nvidia and a Huang spokesperson declined to comment.

A perpetual futures contract on the Hyperliquid blockchain referencing Nvidia's share price rose as much as 4.5 percent after the FT report.

Revelations that Jensen Huang had an affair with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed International whom the US suspects of being a Chinese spy, have forced a reckoning for the company that's played a critical role in driving the AI boom. The former Nvidia chief evangelized AI adoption and enlisted President Donald Trump as an ally to clear the path of regulations that could stymie growth of the technology.

In the wake of Jensen Huang's resignation, Bessent said he wants to know whether Nvidia intentionally ignored warning signs of shell companies, many of them in Singapore, funneling chips to China, signaling he wants to shift the focus from the departed CEO's personal "foibles" to the legal and national-security aspects.

"I want to keep coming back to what was the culture at Nvidia, and were they pressing these seemingly illicit sales to goose their revenues and their earnings?" Bessent said. "And I think we need answers in the next 10 days from the board and from the outside counsel."

The US Justice Department is spearheading an investigation into Megaspeed over suspected semiconductor smuggling and is also probing whether entities linked to Alice Huang were involved in efforts to smuggle products made by Super Micro Computer Inc. to China, Bloomberg News has reported. Megaspeed has denied wrongdoing, and Super Micro has said Megaspeed was never one of its customers.

Nvidia's board has launched an internal inquiry into its former CEO's relationship with Alice Huang, though it has also said that it doesn't believe national security or company secrets were compromised. Federal law enforcement authorities have an espionage investigation underway, along with the probes of possible chip smuggling, while key committees in Congress are kicking off their own reviews.

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Huang has agreed to testify before House lawmakers behind closed doors on his relationship with Alice Huang, according to Republican Representative John Moolenaar, who chairs the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party. His panel and two others are still sorting a date with Huang, and members are eager to understand whether any sensitive information may have been exposed, Moolenaar said on CBS's Face the Nation.

Nvidia's efforts to intervene in inquiries risk also drawing scrutiny from US lawmakers. The company appealed to Taiwanese officials after prosecutors on the island accused an Nvidia employee of helping to smuggle AI chips into China, Bloomberg News has reported. Nvidia raised its concerns to political officials about the manager's July arrest, Bloomberg reported.

The case in Taiwan is separate from the investigation by US authorities into possible export control breaches by Megaspeed. In late summer 2025, Nvidia General Counsel Tim Teter called the head of a Commerce Department bureau that enforces export curbs to ask whether the agency had played a role in the detention of Alice Huang by Singapore authorities, Bloomberg News has reported.

Moolenaar, along with the heads of the House Intelligence and Foreign Affairs panels, have also asked Teter to appear next month to answer questions about the company's adherence to export controls and news reports about what the lawmakers characterized as the company's "interference in US export controls policies and investigations."

Nvidia has said in response to the Bloomberg reporting on Teter's call that it regularly consults with government officials to answer questions and provide information.

The Commerce Department's handling of export controls has drawn attention from Congress but also from within the administration. On Friday, Bessent said that he had long supported putting Megaspeed on a trade blacklist, but pointedly singled out Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick as the cabinet official who would have to take action, and he reiterated that point on Sunday.

"As I said, many other departments were pushing for this, and Commerce had the pen," the Treasury chief said.

Moolenaar said there also "need to be questions answered by Howard Lutnick and the entire Commerce Department." Democrats, who officially take majority control of the House and Senate in January, are also eager to hear from Lutnick.

"It looks like he has been the barrier inside the government to stopping the flow of these Nvidia chips to China," Representative Jim Himes of Connecticut, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence panel, said on CBS's Face the Nation. "It is the Commerce secretary's job and the president's job to stop that from happening."

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A spokesperson for Lutnick told NBC News last week that he had agreed to testify before Congress.

Meanwhile at Nvidia, the board has begun its search for candidates to replace Huang, though the effort remains in early stages. First, the company must get through its quarterly report on Tuesday, which promises to be one of the most closely watched in recent memory.

A key question will be how executives on the call address the succession issue. While Nvidia shares fell 12.7% last week, some high-profile shareholders have expressed support for Huang, including his possible return to the chipmaker he turned into one of the world's most valuable companies.

In a social media post, Altimeter Capital Management and Atreides Management cited "the extraordinary success of Jensen Huang's leadership over a long period of time" and the uncertainty created by his departure in urging the board to take a "slow, measured, and deliberate" approach to Nvidia's future leadership.

That should include "the potential return of Jensen Huang," Altimeter's Brad Gerstner and Atreides' Gavin Baker wrote in a letter to Nvidia's board posted on X. SpaceX and Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk, another Huang ally, has also voiced his support for a comeback, signing an online petition.

Yet Bessent's demands for significant change at the company and the circumstances of Huang's departure make the odds of his return small. Moolenaar, whose committee focuses on China's strategic rivalry with the US, suggested the ousted CEO should have known that "every Chinese national" can be pressured to spy by the Communist Party.

"That was simply irresponsible and a direct threat to our national security," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)