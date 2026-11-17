The US Commerce Department and Justice Department released information on Monday about Washington's investigation into Singapore-based cloud-computing company Megaspeed, Nvidia's Asia-Pacific partner, which the departments said began two years ago.

Megaspeed has come under scrutiny after reports that Nvidia's former CEO Jensen Huang had an affair with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, a former top executive at Megaspeed who some US authorities suspect had ties to Chinese espionage efforts.

Jensen Huang resigned from Nvidia on November 12 and Reuters has not been able to contact Alice Huang for comment.

"After identifying suspicious activity through proactive monitoring of potential sensitive semiconductor diversion, the Department of Commerce initiated an investigation into Megaspeed in 2024 for potential export control violations," the two agencies said in a joint statement.

READ | The Daughter Who Has Nvidia's Top Executives Walking On Eggshells

In May 2025, Department of Commerce investigators requested records from Nvidia concerning direct or indirect sales to Megaspeed and in June 2025 Nvidia placed Megaspeed on its "no sell" list, the joint statement said. Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

US agents, in conjunction with Singaporean law enforcement officials, conducted an "on-site, in-person, end-use check at Megaspeed" in June 2025 and interviewed Alice Huang, who was then CEO, the Commerce and Justice Departments said.

Following the enforcement action, the Justice Department took the lead role in a criminal investigation into Megaspeed, the statement added.

The statement said that while US agencies typically did not comment on ongoing investigations, on this occasion the details provided were in the public interest.

US And Singapore Discussions On Megaspeed

Megaspeed said on Sunday that Alice Huang officially left the company on August 30, 2025, and that it conducted a "legitimate and lawful business."

Singapore's government said on Monday it had agreed to continue discussions with Washington about Megaspeed.

It said last week that Alice Huang had previously worked as the company's chief executive, chairperson and one of its key controllers.

READ | Months Before Nvidia Row, US Urged Indonesia To Raid Megaspeed Unit: Report

Police found insufficient evidence that she had committed offenses relating to suspected false declarations over server purchases, but warned her for knowingly providing inaccurate information that played down her role.

The city-state has barred her from re-entering Singapore, while investigations into Megaspeed and six other individuals continue, the home affairs ministry has said.

Several news organizations, including the New York Times, have reported that US and other government authorities had suspicions that Alice Huang was spying for Beijing.

Reuters has not been able to verify any of the allegations made in the New York Times, along with other media reports, about Huang's suspected espionage.

US intelligence agencies are still trying to determine her relationship with China's Ministry of State Security, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Evidence gathered so far indicated she was probably an intelligence asset, someone who shared information, rather than a fully trained spy, the sources said.

Beijing has rejected allegations that Alice Huang is a spy.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)