Months Before Nvidia Row, US Urged Indonesia To Raid Megaspeed Unit: Report

Indonesian police raided the office of the local subsidiary of Singapore-based cloud-computing company Megaspeed, Nvidia's Asia-Pacific partner, earlier this year at the request of US authorities, Singapore-based newspaper The Straits Times reported on Monday, citing a source.

Megaspeed has been under scrutiny over suspicions it helped Chinese companies obtain advanced Nvidia chips subject to Washington's export restrictions, but there has been no public finding that it has violated the rules.

The raid took place in early 2026, before a scandal involving former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Megaspeed executive Alice Huang became public.

The raid was part of an inquiry requested by the United States' Federal Bureau of Investigation, The Straits Times reported.

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Indonesian police found unopened server racks at the site, but no graphics processing units, the newspaper reported, citing an unnamed Indonesian government source.

The newspaper's source alleged that most of the Nvidia hardware bought by Megaspeed entities was likely transported to China, possibly via private jet after arriving in Indonesia.

Shipping records reviewed by Reuters from trade data provider ImportGenius show Megaspeed's Indonesian subsidiary imported Nvidia hardware between 2024 and 2026, including H100 processors and related components.

The hardware was delivered in shipments from suppliers including Gigabyte subsidiary Giga Computing.

Indonesian police did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Monday.

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Megaspeed's Indonesian subsidiary was created in May 2024, a law ministry company profile shows.

Singapore's home affairs ministry said the US Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) carried out a shipment verification check at Singapore-based Nvidia customer Megaspeed in June 2025.

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