US To Name Nvidia, Over 2 Dozen AI Firms 'National Champions': Report

The Trump administration will designate more than two dozen artificial intelligence firms as US "national champions", including Nvidia, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported citing people familiar with the plans. The announcement, the report said, is likely to be made next week amid an ongoing row over Nvidia's ex-CEO Jensen Huang's affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy.

The announcement, if made, will allow the companies get faster approvals for licenses to export chips and other technology, government support for their work overseas and access to federal financing, according to the Commerce Department's website for the program, the report said.

The program was initially announced last year, but the national champions had not yet been named, the report added.

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Nvidia, Amazon, Microsoft, OpenAI and Anthropic are among the companies set to be named national champions, the sources told WSJ. The national champions initiative of the US government is part of its plan to increase the adoption of American AI technology abroad over China's. The motive of this program is to combine US chips, models and other AI products to make them easier to access and purchase.

The report said that US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is expected to announce the plan. However, some people told WSJ that the announcement could still take some time as Lutnick is expected to join President Trump on his trip to China this week.

The Trump government has been focusing on exporting AI technology to compete against China. What is interesting to note here is that this same administration is now under criticism for failing to identify loopholes that allowed Chinese firms to access high-end Nvidia chips.

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The criticism follows the recent revelation of Jensen Huang's affair with alleged Chinese spy Alice Huang, who worked for Singapore-based data-center company Megaspeed.

The development has sparked concern over the export of AI technology from the US with Nvidia at the centre of it. Artificial Intelligence is the new area where the US and China are competing for global dominance. However, the Nvidia fallout and ousting of Jensen Huang as the CEO is putting pressure on the Trump administration to look into its steps to prioritise national security and monitor export of technology, especially AI.