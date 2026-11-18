The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is probing Nvidia after its Chief Executive Officer, Jensen Huang, resigned last week amid reports of extramarital affairs, including one with suspected Chinese spy, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the WSJ reported that while the focus of the investigation is not immediately clear, it includes whether the company's disclosures misled investors.

Nvidia's shares have plunged more than 10 per cent since the 63-year-old Huang stepped down as CEO.

When Nvidia Dismissed Reports Of Huang's 'Unusual' Relationship

Nvidia has previously denied there was anything "unusual or unexpected" about the relationship between its former CEO and Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, then an executive at the Singapore-based data company Megaspeed. "Meetings with customers are part of a CEO's job; Jensen talks with thousands of customer executives every year," the company said in a statement from October.

READ | Alice Huang-Founded Chinese Company Acquired Banned Nvidia Chips: Report

Jensen Huang Misled Colleagues On His Relationship With Alice Huang

Huang misled several of the company's leaders, including general counsel Tim Teter and chief marketing officer Alison Wagonfeld, about the nature of his relationship with Alice Huang, with whom he had an affair, according to two people familiar with the matter and internal correspondence reviewed by Reuters.

Reuters reportedly reviewed several exchanges from October on the condition that it would not quote verbatim from the messages.

Nvidia, Jensen Huang Sued By Investor

Last week, on November 10, an Nvidia shareholder sued the chipmaker and its ex-CEO, accusing them of misleading investors in their responses to media reports about the scandal.

The class-action lawsuit, filed on Monday at a California court by the US-based Rosen Law Firm, claims that the company and its co-founder failed to disclose information to shareholders about Huang's links to the woman who allegedly passed on critical information to Beijing.

"As a result of Defendants' wrongful acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in the market value of the Company's securities, Plaintiff and other Class members have suffered significant losses and damages," the lawsuit alleges.

It adds that if investors had known about Huang's actions and Nvidia's relations with Megaspeed, they would not have bought the shares "at the artificially inflated prices that they did, or at all."